Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Best discounts – Laptop Mag

Prime Day deals on laptops are coming to a close: Hurry up and save!
Update July 18 at 9:35 a.m. ET: Prime Day is over. Visit our best laptop deals hub for discounts on top-rated notebook PCs.
Prime Day 2022 may be coming to an end, however, the deals are still plentiful. That means there are steep discounts on our favorite laptops. The online retail giant’s annual shopping extravaganza is known to offer the lowest prices of the season.
Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to score fantastic bargains on today’s top laptop brands. Prime Day deals (opens in new tab) on laptops and accessories are now available for Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member, sign up for Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to snag some Prime Day 2022 laptop deals.
We’re seeing epic discounts on laptops from Apple, Acer, Asus, HP, Samsung, and more and curating the best of the best here. Our favorite laptops like the Dell XPS 13, HP Envy, and MacBook Pro will see epic markdowns next month. And with the arrival of Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro, M1 MacBooks could see further discounts.
Amazon and its competitors typically put their best laptops forward during Prime Day. Best Buy, Walmart, Target and the Microsoft Store also offer laptop deals alongside Prime Day. You can also score direct manufacturers from HP, Dell, and Lenovo’s direct online stores.
Be sure to check out Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.
Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB:
was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon takes $100 off the Editor’s Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor’s Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple’s latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If it sells out, B&H (opens in new tab) has it for the same price until July 16.
HP Victus 15.6-inch GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop:
was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Now $250 off, the HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 4.4-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia’s GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.
Asus 14-inch Laptop: was $250 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This is one of the most affordable laptops we’ve seen. The Asus 14-inch Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook PC: was $449 now $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart is currently slashing $250 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There’s 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you’re shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop.
Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $389 now $315 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $74 off, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 3.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Aspire 5 has built in security features and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This is an incredible value if you’re looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or use at home.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Renewed):
was $700 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Wow! $350 in savings?! The Samsung Chromebook 2 is only $349 on Amazon, but there is a catch. It’s renewed, which means it was previously owned and professionally restored. This model comes with an Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. It comes in Mercury Gray. If renewed products are a dealbreaker you can get $300 off the Galaxy Chromebook 2 directly from Samsung (opens in new tab).
Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple’s M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It’s the Editor’s Choice best laptop for power-users.
Gigabyte G5 w/ RTX 3060:
was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
At $400 off, the Gigabyte G5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the price. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 graphics and 512GB SSD. Newegg (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.
Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED:
was $749 now $599 @ Walmart
(opens in new tab)Currently $150 off, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400 is an incredible value for the price. This machine has a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness, a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD. It’s powered by Windows 10 (upgradeable to Windows 11) and has a rated battery life of 12 hours.
Acer Aspire 5 Laptop:
was $499 now $379 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Now $130 off, the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54-501Z) is one of the best laptops to buy. This machine packs a 14 inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 256GB SSD. It’s a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!
Lenovo Chromebook 3:
was $139 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $60 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at Best Buy. This laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There’s 64GB of eMMC storage on board, expandable via the laptop’s built-in microSD slot. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.
Apple M2 MacBook Air: from $1,099 @ Apple Education (opens in new tab)
Students and educators save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Apple M2 MacBook Pro: from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on the M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook:
was $429.99 now $334 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $95 on the Lenovo Flex 5 2022 2 in 1 Chromebook. The Flex 5 comes with a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Intel UHD Graphics, and this foldable 2-in-1 is perfect for young students.
Asus Chromebook CX1:
was $249 now $194 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Asus Chromebook CX1 is currently on sale at Amazon with a 22% discount. The Chrome OS laptop features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and Intel Celeron N3350 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It’s also MIL-SPEC-810H certified which means it can withstand a drop or two.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook:
was $379 now $204 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This deal knocks $175 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i:
was $429 now $359 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Prime Day deal knocks $70 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. This convertible Chromebook comes with an Intel Core i3-1115G4, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p touchscreen. This particular model comes in Abyss Blue.
