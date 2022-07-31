Netflix Secret Codes 2022 [Full List of Codes for Hidden Content] – Cloudwards

Ads

Feel like you’re not seeing everything that’s available on Netflix? Your Netflix homepage is based on what you’ve previously watched, so you’ll only see suggestions for titles in the same genres. To get past this, you can use Netflix secret codes. We’ll show you how in this article.

Netflix has enough movies and shows in its library to cause a popcorn shortage at your local store. However, when you’re scrolling through Netflix’s homepage, you might feel like you’re not seeing the full package. Well, that’s because you’re not. The only way to see everything Netflix has to offer is to use this Netflix secret codes list.

Netflix uses an algorithm to customize each user’s experience. It collects data about a user’s interests and what they’ve watched. Netflix then uses that data to recommend similar shows and movies the user might like.

This means your front page is only showing a portion of Netflix’s library. Thankfully, you can sneak past its limited selection and access complete genre lists using specific codes. In this article, we’ll list all the available Netflix codes and show you how to use them.

Note that regional restrictions on Netflix means that some codes might not work in your country. However, a good virtual private network (VPN) can get past those geoblocks — though you’ll need one of the best VPNs that can bypass the Netflix VPN ban.

Netflix has category codes you can add at the end of a special URL and browse through all the titles in that category. Simply choose a category, copy the code and add it to the end of this URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/.

Netflix has a “Hidden Gems for You” page that lists shows and movies you might not have seen.

Before we start, note that you can’t input the codes on the Netflix app — you have to use the website. Codes have to be added to a Netflix URL, which isn’t possible in the app. Don’t worry, though. Once you’ve found something you like, you can simply add it to “my list” and watch it in the app.

You can’t just add a code to the Netflix homepage URL, though. You need to add it at the end of a specific URL. We’ll show you how it works with screenshots.

Find the code for the content category you want to browse in our list below. Once you’ve found it, enter the code at the end of this Netflix URL: www.netflix.com/browse/genre/. Press enter. You’ll now see all the shows and movies associated with that genre.

Browse through the category and find something you want to watch. If you click a title and scroll down, you can then click on other genres, cast members, the director and so on to bring up other titles you might like.

In this section, we’ll list all of Netflix’s secret codes according to category. Each category has a general code, which we’ve popped in the header, and subcategories listed below.

Keep in mind, Netflix’s content differs by country, so whether the codes work and what content is included in the category will depend on where you’re located. It’s easy to unblock content from different regions, though, and you could use a reliable streaming VPN to get past geoblocks like this.

If you want a few quick suggestions, ExpressVPN is our top recommended VPN for Netflix, followed closely by NordVPN.

Besides the genre codes, there are codes and personalized pages that can further tailor your Netflix experience. For instance, aside from Netflix’s “Trending Now” page or its top 10 list, there’s a “Hidden Gems for You” page, which features shows and movies you might have missed.

There are also a few Netflix codes that can help you narrow your search without choosing a specific genre:

If you want to browse through all of Netflix’s Christmas offerings, the following codes will help you.

If you just finished a movie or series you really liked, you can find similar content by using a special URL and adding the title ID at the end of it.

Let’s say you watched Rick and Morty. All you need to do is copy the ID number at the end of the title’s URL.

Now paste the ID at the end of Netflix’s special URL for similar titles: www.netflix.com/browse/similars/. Press enter.

Your Netflix account homepage will conjure up shows and movies based on what you’ve watched before, meaning you’re missing out on its full library. The secret Netflix codes in this article might just introduce you to content you haven’t seen before, so why not try them out?

If you’re looking for more Netflix tricks, read our article on the best Netflix hacks, as well as our piece on how to watch Netflix for free.

Have you used Netflix’s category codes before? Have we missed any codes? Do you think Netflix should have a dedicated category page? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section and, as always, thanks for reading.

