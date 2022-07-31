Why Terra Luna Cryptocurrency Popped 17% Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Terra Luna (LUNC) tokens soared nearly 17% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday on news that the decentralized financial institution Terra has passed its first proposition under new voting period parameters.

Specifically, Terra Luna announced today that more than 92% of stakeholders participating voted in favor of a proposal to issue a “community grant” to pay a developer working under the handle Rebaz to “continue with a massive overhaul of [the] TrackTerra” tax and reporting application.

As the company explained in a tweet, this application will permit Terra transactions to be exported to “popular tax software,” easing reporting requirements as global governments establish new rules requiring that cryptocurrency income be reported to tax authorities for tax assessment.

Community Spend Proposal 147 to fund TrackTerra’s deployment as a tax and reporting app that exports Terra transactions to popular tax software has passed.

It’s the first prop to pass under the new minimum $LUNA deposit and reduced voting period params.https://t.co/8w2teXMTgO

Rebaz will be paid a total of $42,680 in the form of 1,041 LUNA tokens for this work, which will take another one or two months to complete.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ads

Around the world, governments are hemming and hawing as they decide whether to regulate cryptocurrency transactions, or tax them, or both. With potentially billions of dollars in tax revenue at stake, my hunch is that they’ll ultimately find the money too great a temptation to resist.

That’s going to make tax reporting a bigger problem for cryptocurrency investors, and as Terra Luna notes in its report, there’s currently only “one competitor to trackterra which is stake.tax,” and “this solution is nearly unusable … doesn’t have support for many terra transactions [and] is also not opensource.”

For investors in stablecoins in particular, this suggests that Terra Luna has a product that will soon be in great demand — and that, in a nutshell, is why Terra Luna is going up today.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/31/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source