Samsung’s latest smartphone camera to be 450 MP – BOL News

Samsung’s latest smartphone camera to be 450 MP.

Samsung is developing revolutionary camera technology that will enable mobile devices to reach an astounding 450 MP resolution.

The word “Hexa²pixel,” which is defined in the application as “image sensors for photographic devices,” has been trademarked by the company.

GalaxyClub was the first to notice this, but Ice Universe has since tweeted about the trademark and hinted at its resolution.

Hexa²pixel

According to the tip, the future Hexa²pixel image sensor would be able to perform 36-in-1 pixel binning, which is the joining of several 66 pixels into a single pixel. This is significantly better than the Tetracell (22) and Nonapixel (33) arrangements that are already on the market. If the intended resolution is 12MP, this means that a massive 432MP—which can be rounded to 450MP—will be compressed into a single image.

This has a resolution that is more than twice as high as Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP1 (1.22″ by 0.64″ pixels) and HP3 (1.4″ by 0.56″ pixels).

Given the “2” in Hexa²pixel and the fact that both HP sensors have 12MP and 50MP outputs, it seems likely that they can also produce additional outputs.

When a 33 or 66 arrangement is used, 12MP and 48MP output resolutions are appropriate. Since so many pixels must fit into a single image, binning will be required.

As of right now, all we know is that Samsung is developing such a sensor, and we don’t know when it will go on sale. Most certainly, next year, we’ll hear more.



