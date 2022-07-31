Android 12 goodness finally comes to Galaxy A71 with new update – SamMobile

Ads

Last updated: March 10th, 2022 at 08:55 UTC+02:00

Samsung started updating its high-end smartphones and tablets with Android 12 in November 2021. Its mid-range devices started getting the new Android version towards the start of this year. Now, the company has released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy A71.

The latest software update for the Galaxy A71, which comes with firmware version A715FZHU8CVB6, brings Android 12-based One UI and the February 2022 security update. The new update is currently rolling out in Hong Kong, but we expect Samsung to expand the latest software to more countries within the next few weeks.

If you are a Galaxy A71 user in Hong Kong, you can check for the Android 12 update on your smartphone by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also opt to flash the new software manually after downloading the latest firmware file from our firmware database. Don’t forget to backup your important data before the manual flashing process.

The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update brings a revamped UI design, thanks to the Material You-inspired Color Palette feature, oversized sliders, and improved Dark Mode and AoD. The new update also enhanced privacy and security through quick setting toggles to cut off system-wide camera access and microphone access. There are privacy indicators to display when the camera and mic are being used.

The One UI 4.0 update also features a dedicated Privacy Dashboard, which is a better way to look at which apps have accessed your information. Samsung has also improved the performance and all stock apps. Bixby, Bixby Routines, and accessibility features have also been enhanced with the new update.

