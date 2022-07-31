USU Soccer Announces Staffing Changes for the 2022 Season – Utah State Aggies

Ads

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head soccer coach Manny Martins has announced a pair of changes on his staff as former Aggies will fill spots on the coaching staff heading into the 2022 season.

Amber Marshall , formerly the director of soccer operations, will begin her second season on the staff and move to the role of volunteer assistant coach, expanding her duties to on-field coaching. Marshall was a member of the Aggie roster from 2017-19, appearing and starting in 55 matches during her three-year career in Logan. In all, Marshall played in close to 5,000 minutes with the Aggies, totaling 4,945 minutes on the pitch.

In 2019, Marshall was named second-team all-Mountain West after appearing and starting in every match for the Aggies. She led USU with 1,760 minutes played, appearing in all but 15 minutes during the 2019 campaign. Marshall anchored the Utah State midfield, playing as a holding mid throughout most of her career. While playing in the back, Marshall totaled 49 career shots with two goals and two assists.

Following graduation in 2020, Marshall signed a contract with the NWSL’s Houston Dash, before returning to join coach Martins’ staff in 2021.

Another former Aggie, Imelda Williams , will fill the vacant spot of director of soccer operations heading into 2022. Williams, a member of the Aggie roster from 2016, 2018-21, appeared in 59 matches for Utah State, starting in 49. Williams recorded 19 career points behind eight goals and three assists, leading the Aggies in game winners during the 2019 season.

In her new role, Williams will assist with team travel and equipment, along with other duties as assigned by the Utah State coaching staff.

USU opens its 2022 season at Northern Arizona on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m.

