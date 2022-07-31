2 New iOS 16 Apple Maps Features Will Improve the Way You Travel – CNET

Ads

iPhone’s Maps app is getting an upgrade this year. Here are the two most notable changes and how you’ll use them.

Katie Teague

Writer

Katie is a Writer at CNET, covering all things how-to. When she’s not writing, she enjoys playing in golf scrambles, practicing yoga and spending time on the lake.

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET’s complete coverage from and about Apple’s annual developers conference.

Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features this year, Apple announced at its WWDC event earlier this month. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.

Along with these updates, Apple said it will roll out its redesigned map in 11 more countries later this year. Those features include cycling directions and Look Around, a new 3D city experience.

The new changes for Apple Maps will come with the release of iOS 16 which also includes new iPhone Message features that can help prevent cringeworthy text message faux pas.

If you often use Google Maps for features that Apple Maps lacks, that might change. One major update coming to your iPhone is called multistop routing. Apple says it’s one of its “most requested features.”

With this new feature, you can now plan up to 15 stops on your iPhone. You can also start planning your trip on your Mac and send it to your iPhone when you’re ready to go. Maps will store your previous routes in Recents so they’re easier to find when planning your commute.

To get started, you’ll open the Maps app on your iPhone and type in your first destination. To add more stops, you’ll tap Add Stop and type in your next destination. For instance, you can type in a coffee shop you want to stop at first and then your work address.

If you’re driving and need to add an additional stop, you can ask Siri to add it to your route. This can help prevent distractions so you can stay focused on the road.

If you use public transit to commute to work or to grab a bite to eat in the evenings, Apple is adding new transit features to make your trip more convenient. You’ll be able to see fares for how much your trip will cost.

You’ll also be able to add a new transit card from Apple Maps to your Apple Wallet app. If your transit card balance is running low, you’ll receive an alert so you can reload it without leaving the Maps app. All you’ll need to do is tap the Reload button.

For more WWDC information, here’s how to install the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone now. Also, check out iOS 16’s new lock screen customization.

