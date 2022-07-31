Beyond Solar Power, Steps Buyers Must Take to Mitigate the Risks of Climate Change – Mansion Global

Shares the stories you may have missed from the world of luxury real estate
“Climate change is an emergency.”
Those are the words of U.S. President Joe Biden, who Wednesday pledged “formal, official government action” to the tune of $2.3 billion to help fund projects to protect U.S. communities from extreme weather created by climate change.
Storms, flooding, extreme heat, drought and fire related to climate change have intensified in recent years, and it’s all but inevitable that the situation will worsen. Homeowners need to be aware of the risks, and buyers looking to plunk down serious cash on a property should be thinking about the potential ramifications of climate change—and how rising sea levels and heat may affect their lives and their investments.
There are, of course, a slew of factors that go into choosing a place to live, including the current climate of the region. But many buyers may not be fully cognizant of what’s on the horizon. That’s especially true when it comes to heat, according to Dr. Annie Preston, data visualization and risk communication expert at ClimateCheck, a website that provides detailed climate-risk data and reports for properties throughout the U.S.
“People really underestimate how dangerous it is and how much worse it will get,” she said.
However, there are ways to help safeguard a home, from adding solar panels to keep the air conditioners running to elevating a sea-level home in areas that may be prone to flooding. In addition, many states have strict building codes to protect homes as well as the larger community—and others may be able to fund such projects with money pledged by Mr. Biden, although the details of that plan are not yet available.
Assessing the Risks
The Covid-19 pandemic has fueled a migration toward regions with warmer temperatures, most notably the Sun Belt, which includes the southern part of the U.S. from Florida to California. Green space, square footage and a lower cost of living have been top of mind for many buyers. Climate change—not so much, especially when it comes to vacation homes.
Indeed, sales for second homes in areas of high-risk have skyrocketed since 2020, according to a report earlier this month from Redfin.
For starters, 93.6% of residences purchased as second homes during the pandemic are at risk for high heat, while purchases of residences with a high risk for flooding or storms rose 45% and 40%, respectively, according to the report, which analyzed information from public housing records and data from ClimateCheck.
Extreme weather events caused by changes in the environment are expected to get worse, according to a report released in April by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a U.N. body created to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on the issue.
No region is immune to climate change, but the issues differ immensely. Thus far, these issues are not on the top of most buyer’s minds, according to agents. One reason may be because information about those concerns has been difficult to find because there hasn’t been access to it, according to Cal Inman, principal at ClimateCheck.
Mr. Inman founded ClimateCheck in 2019 to create “an elegant solution” to convey “complex ideas of climate risk on an individual property level,” he said. To that end, buyers can search a specific address in the U.S. on the site and get an almost instant assessment of the property’s risk for fire, flood, storms, extreme heat and drought.
“The more we put out there, the more transparency there is around it, the more people are engaged with it,” Mr. Inman said. “It can help them make better decisions about how to protect their home, how to improve their property appropriately or, if they’re a home buyer, where to look.”
Many people write to Ms. Preston at ClimateChange about the safest areas to reside. And, unfortunately, “there’s no straightforward answer,” she said.
“So much of your risk depends on individual buildings and municipalities, and the combinations of hazards you might face in a particular place,” she continued. “There are some things we can say generally, like many of the lowest heat risk ratings in the U.S. occur along the Pacific coast, and densely developed urban areas have the least risk of burning in a wildfire.”
In addition, The World Climate Research Programme, located at the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva, launched eight new international hubs to monitor climate change in May. Institutions around the world will monitor and share climate-related information to track changes and report them to the greater community through the My Climate Risk program.
The hubs are still in the planning phase, but “the ultimate goal of My Climate Risk is to empower local communities to make sense of their own situation,” according to a news release on the launch.
Mitigating Climate Change in Miami
Online property portal Redfin has incorporated ClimateCheck’s data into its online listings, giving buyers a glance at the risk factors for a property. For instance, a $15 million Miami Beach home may have little risk for drought or fire, but it is extremely susceptible to storms, floods and heat.
That would come as no surprise to Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and the president of its development marketing team. Or anyone else for that matter, given the history of heat and hurricanes in the Sunshine State.
Because of the havoc previous storms have created—specifically, Hurricane Andrew, which caused an estimated $26.5 billion in damages in 1992, with Florida taking the brunt of it, according to the National Parks Service—Florida has some of the strictest building codes in the country, Mr. Parker said, and reducing the impact of climate change has become “part of our society through these very stringent building codes” which affect everything from building permits to insurance standards.
For example, windows must be “impact-resistant or protected if located within one mile of the coast where the wind speed is 110 mph or greater,” according to Florida’s building code, which is updated every three years to continually assess the changes in the environment.
This is where the home inspection comes in, no matter what state it’s in.
“When you buy a new home today, the things the city inspectors are going to look at are: Do you have hurricane windows? Do you have the appropriate latches on your roof? Have all the appropriate precautions been made to protect the property from these risks?”
Communities have also been hardened against climate change, elevating mechanical systems in buildings and creating water capture systems for its streets, Mr. Phillips explained. In addition, last year’s collapse of the Champlain Towers South in the Miami suburb of Surfside, which killed 98 people, spurred the government to institute additional regulations on condo properties, including ongoing inspection requirements.
Climate Concerns in California
In lieu of flooding and hurricanes, drought and wildfires are California’s biggest climate concerns.
To help prevent fires, new buildings are now required to install safety measures, according to Compass agent Arlen Raubach, who works in Orange County, just south of Los Angeles.
Again, an inspection is required to make sure fencing walls are the appropriate distance from the exterior of the house and exposed corners are fortified with metal, he said. California is also one of the strictest states in terms of disclosures when a property is in a fire zone or has other issues that could be of concern, and potential buyers should make sure to go over it thoroughly.
Fire suppression systems are also an option for luxury buyers. These set off water cannons if the system senses a fire, as well as alerting the fire department. A 12-acre property in Laguna Beach, located in Orange County, was required by the city to get such a system because of its size,, according to The Wall Street Journal. The property is listed for nearly $30 million.
Energy use is a concern in extreme temperatures, and prolonged heat waves create issues, according to Ms. Preston.
“Like we’ve seen in Texas, like, if there’s a slight increase in the demand for air conditioning, it could really cause chaos,” she said. In addition, it can create a loop that leads to additional climate issues if fossil fuels are powering the area.
Solar panels—which are now mandatory on new builds in California—help many keep the air conditioners on while saving money in the process.
“Most people are converting over to solar and batteries,” Mr. Raubach said. “Power has gotten so expensive now, and…what the state mandates [consider] normal air conditioner or electricity use isn’t enough for two people to even survive…For a lot of those homes, the power bill can be $2,500 or $3,000 a month, just for electricity. When they convert to solar and batteries, for portions of the day, they’re actually completely off grid and then their bill shows up and it’s like $140.”
Drought conditions are also a big deal. A few years ago in Orange County, there was a moratorium on pools, the agent added, and contractors were trucking water in. In addition, green lawns are a thing of the past with drought-resistant plants taking their place.
Buyers keen on expansive lawns and extra-large pools may want to consider a region with less risk for drought or creating smaller versions of these amenities.
Some homes also have tiny leaks that, over time, waste hundreds of gallons of water a month, Mr. Raubach added. Pressure tests should be done at the home inspection to look for any escaping H2O, saving money and ensuring a larger water supply for the future.
