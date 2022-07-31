The Instagram Story Gets a Few More Wrinkles – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-instagram-story-gets-a-few-more-wrinkles-11643630581

Listen to article

(3 minutes)

Instagram might be having a midlife crisis. Symptoms include constantly comparing itself to others and dramatic changes in behavior and appearance. If only it could buy itself a shiny new sports car.

When .css-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.css-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook —now Meta Platforms—bought Instagram in 2012, it was certainly a rising star. And with Facebook ’s deep pockets it became the hot new playground for youngsters who tired of the company’s legacy Blue app. The social media giant doesn’t regularly disclose user numbers or financials for Instagram, but has said that as of the second quarter of 2018, the platform had over 1 billion active users. Analysts believe Instagram will be Meta’s key growth driver over the next few years. A December report from CNBC suggested Instagram had doubled its monthly active user base since June 2018, while Wall Street’s fourth quarter monthly active user estimate for Meta’s legacy Blue app implies just a 32% growth rate over the same period.

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ membership

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source