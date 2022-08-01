7 shows like ‘Koffee With Karan’ you’ll love to watch on Voot, Zee5, MX Player, Hotstar and more – GQ India

Australia
Koffee With Karan has managed to sustain despite all the controversies and accusations of it being a friendly club of Johar’s friends. However, the recent seasons have gone easy on the cattiness and focused more on the friendships between the guests. Despite the love and the hate, Koffee With Karan remains the country’s top guilty pleasure with viewers tuning in every Thursday to get their grand Bollywood dose. The recent season of Koffee With Karan has already featured a stunning lineup of stars, with Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu garnering millions of views for Disney + Hotstar where this season is currently and exclusively screening.
With host Neha Dhupia, the celebrities seem to open up more than they even do in Koffee With Karan. In one of the episodes, Shahid Kapoor revealed how he has been cheated on, and Katrina Kaif shared how she wanted Alia Bhatt to marry first and not the other way round. There are also some mean sections that amp up the entertainment dose as even Ayushmann Khurrana suggested that Rajkummar Rao should change his stylist.
For a good period of time, comedian Kapil Sharma was famous for the family-friendly comedy that made him the favourite across a wide range of living rooms of Indian families who could watch his comical interviews even if it meant being up till 11. From Shah Rukh waxing eloquent about his stardom to Sharma cracking up the audience with his observational skills, it’s always been a laugh riot.
This talk show came the closest to American comics having their standalone talk shows on primetime television where they invite guests, play games with them and begin with a monologue on current affairs and the most trending topics in news. However, comic Abish Matthew gave his own spin to the show in the Indian context by inviting celebrities from two wholly different walks of life such as Farah Khan paired with Sania Mirza and comic Varun Thakur paired with Shweta Tripathi.
This is the show to go if you’re looking for a mellower version of Koffee With Karan. Originally aired on Colors channel, Kher dives deep into the fears, insecurities and also accomplishments of his guests. However, the show strikes a fine balance between being overly sentimental and too melodramatic, too. There is just the right amount of touch to everything.
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan, this is a more casual, friendship version of Koffee With Karan minus the meanness and cattiness. The first episode featured Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha, but the funniest episodes involved Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh with Vidya Balan, too.
In many ways, this was the original talk show of the country. With guests as diverse as Ratan Tata, Benazir Bhutto, Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, actor Amrita Singh, this 1997 Star World show was popular for the up-close interview style of the host and the research done before the show.
7 shows like 'Koffee With Karan' you'll love to watch on Voot, Zee5, MX Player, Hotstar and more
