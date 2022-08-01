2022.20.7 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Ads

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement to improve your driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Customize how your car appears on the touchscreen and mobile app with the Car Colorizer. Change the color of your car’s exterior by tapping Controls > Software > Colorizer icon, or using Colorizer in the ToyBox.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Polish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Turkish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs. This improves the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization.

Your internet radio service provider has been switched to EtherealSound, providing an improved selection of radio stations and content for your drive.

Sentry Mode continuously monitors your car’s surroundings while it’s locked and parked. When enabled, the car automatically enters the Standby state with its cameras and sensors remain powered to detect potential threats and trigger an appropriate response state: Alert or Panic. To enable Sentry Mode, go to Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode.

If a minimal threat is detected, such as someone leaning on your car, Sentry Mode switches to the Alert state, displaying a message on your touchscreen indicating that cameras are recording.

If a major threat is detected, such as someone breaking a window, Sentry Mode switches to the Panic state. In this state, the touchscreen increases to maximum brightness, and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

To save the video clip captured while in Sentry Mode, you must insert a formatted USB flash drive into one of your USB ports beforehand. Sentry Mode requires more than 20% battery to operate. If your battery falls below 20% while the feature is active, Sentry Mode turns off and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

Note that Sentry Mode is designed to enhance the security of your car, but cannot protect your car from all possible threats.

Editor’s note: This feature only applies to Israel. Sentry Mode has been added with some minor modifications to support local laws (no sound when the alarm sounds). If you already have Sentry Mode, it will continue to be available as it was before.

This enhancement builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection – based upon regulatory and industry standard crash testing- by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge seat belt pretensioner performance in the event of a frontal crash. Your seat belts will now begin to tighten and protect properly restrained occupants earlier in a wider array of frontal crashes.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla cars. The instrument cluster will continue to indicate when the suspension is raised for comfort. To enable this feature, tap Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping, and select the Comfort or Auto setting.

A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another vehicle, the chime will play once the vehicle advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active.

Note: This chime is only designed as a notification. It is the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.

Editor’s note: This feature no longer appears to require EAP or FSD.

The Bluetooth menu has been updated to make it more obvious which device is connected and new device icons have been added.

Previously Tesla used to show a Bluetooth logo to the right of the device name. The logo would be blue if the device was connected or gray if it wasn’t.

The Bluetooth icon has been replaced with a device icon, presumably so that Tesla can support various types of devices in the future, such as Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth controllers.

If a device is connected, it will now display the text ‘Connected’ underneath the device name, along with a green dot.

Photo credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter

With the introduction of v11, Tesla added HomeLink controls that appear when you’re geographically close to one or more of the HomeLink devices.

The buttons feature a label underneath them that up until this update displayed whether tapping the button would cancel the the auto-open feature or activate the HomeLink device.

With this update Tesla has swapped these labels. The Activate or Cancel (if auto-open is turned on) text will now appear inside of the button, and label given to the device such as ‘Left Garage’ will now appear underneath the button.

Image by SparkyTX on TeslaMotorsClub

Tesla’s navigation system will once again display your estimated range upon arrival at your destination near your estimated time of arrival.

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement to improve your driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Customize how your car appears on the touchscreen and mobile app with the Car Colorizer. Change the color of your car’s exterior by tapping Controls > Software > Colorizer icon, or using Colorizer in the ToyBox.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Polish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Turkish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs. This improves the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization.

Your internet radio service provider has been switched to EtherealSound, providing an improved selection of radio stations and content for your drive.

Sentry Mode continuously monitors your car’s surroundings while it’s locked and parked. When enabled, the car automatically enters the Standby state with its cameras and sensors remain powered to detect potential threats and trigger an appropriate response state: Alert or Panic. To enable Sentry Mode, go to Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode.

If a minimal threat is detected, such as someone leaning on your car, Sentry Mode switches to the Alert state, displaying a message on your touchscreen indicating that cameras are recording.

If a major threat is detected, such as someone breaking a window, Sentry Mode switches to the Panic state. In this state, the touchscreen increases to maximum brightness, and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

To save the video clip captured while in Sentry Mode, you must insert a formatted USB flash drive into one of your USB ports beforehand. Sentry Mode requires more than 20% battery to operate. If your battery falls below 20% while the feature is active, Sentry Mode turns off and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

Note that Sentry Mode is designed to enhance the security of your car, but cannot protect your car from all possible threats.

Editor’s note: This feature only applies to Israel. Sentry Mode has been added with some minor modifications to support local laws (no sound when the alarm sounds). If you already have Sentry Mode, it will continue to be available as it was before.

This enhancement builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection – based upon regulatory and industry standard crash testing- by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge seat belt pretensioner performance in the event of a frontal crash. Your seat belts will now begin to tighten and protect properly restrained occupants earlier in a wider array of frontal crashes.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla cars. The instrument cluster will continue to indicate when the suspension is raised for comfort. To enable this feature, tap Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping, and select the Comfort or Auto setting.

A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another vehicle, the chime will play once the vehicle advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active.

Note: This chime is only designed as a notification. It is the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.

Editor’s note: This feature no longer appears to require EAP or FSD.

The Bluetooth menu has been updated to make it more obvious which device is connected and new device icons have been added.

Previously Tesla used to show a Bluetooth logo to the right of the device name. The logo would be blue if the device was connected or gray if it wasn’t.

The Bluetooth icon has been replaced with a device icon, presumably so that Tesla can support various types of devices in the future, such as Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth controllers.

If a device is connected, it will now display the text ‘Connected’ underneath the device name, along with a green dot.

Photo credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter

With the introduction of v11, Tesla added HomeLink controls that appear when you’re geographically close to one or more of the HomeLink devices.

The buttons feature a label underneath them that up until this update displayed whether tapping the button would cancel the the auto-open feature or activate the HomeLink device.

With this update Tesla has swapped these labels. The Activate or Cancel (if auto-open is turned on) text will now appear inside of the button, and label given to the device such as ‘Left Garage’ will now appear underneath the button.

Image by SparkyTX on TeslaMotorsClub

Tesla’s navigation system will once again display your estimated range upon arrival at your destination near your estimated time of arrival.

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement to improve your driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Customize how your car appears on the touchscreen and mobile app with the Car Colorizer. Change the color of your car’s exterior by tapping Controls > Software > Colorizer icon, or using Colorizer in the ToyBox.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Polish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Turkish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs. This improves the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization.

Your internet radio service provider has been switched to EtherealSound, providing an improved selection of radio stations and content for your drive.

Sentry Mode continuously monitors your car’s surroundings while it’s locked and parked. When enabled, the car automatically enters the Standby state with its cameras and sensors remain powered to detect potential threats and trigger an appropriate response state: Alert or Panic. To enable Sentry Mode, go to Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode.

If a minimal threat is detected, such as someone leaning on your car, Sentry Mode switches to the Alert state, displaying a message on your touchscreen indicating that cameras are recording.

If a major threat is detected, such as someone breaking a window, Sentry Mode switches to the Panic state. In this state, the touchscreen increases to maximum brightness, and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

To save the video clip captured while in Sentry Mode, you must insert a formatted USB flash drive into one of your USB ports beforehand. Sentry Mode requires more than 20% battery to operate. If your battery falls below 20% while the feature is active, Sentry Mode turns off and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

Note that Sentry Mode is designed to enhance the security of your car, but cannot protect your car from all possible threats.

Editor’s note: This feature only applies to Israel. Sentry Mode has been added with some minor modifications to support local laws (no sound when the alarm sounds). If you already have Sentry Mode, it will continue to be available as it was before.

This enhancement builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection – based upon regulatory and industry standard crash testing- by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge seat belt pretensioner performance in the event of a frontal crash. Your seat belts will now begin to tighten and protect properly restrained occupants earlier in a wider array of frontal crashes.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla cars. The instrument cluster will continue to indicate when the suspension is raised for comfort. To enable this feature, tap Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping, and select the Comfort or Auto setting.

With the introduction of v11, Tesla added HomeLink controls that appear when you’re geographically close to one or more of the HomeLink devices.

The buttons feature a label underneath them that up until this update displayed whether tapping the button would cancel the the auto-open feature or activate the HomeLink device.

With this update Tesla has swapped these labels. The Activate or Cancel (if auto-open is turned on) text will now appear inside of the button, and label given to the device such as ‘Left Garage’ will now appear underneath the button.

Image by SparkyTX on TeslaMotorsClub

A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another vehicle, the chime will play once the vehicle advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active.

Note: This chime is only designed as a notification. It is the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.

Editor’s note: This feature no longer appears to require EAP or FSD.

Tesla’s navigation system will once again display your estimated range upon arrival at your destination near your estimated time of arrival.

The Bluetooth menu has been updated to make it more obvious which device is connected and new device icons have been added.

Previously Tesla used to show a Bluetooth logo to the right of the device name. The logo would be blue if the device was connected or gray if it wasn’t.

The Bluetooth icon has been replaced with a device icon, presumably so that Tesla can support various types of devices in the future, such as Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth controllers.

If a device is connected, it will now display the text ‘Connected’ underneath the device name, along with a green dot.

Photo credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter

Reset the learned tire settings directly after a tire rotation, swap, or replacement to improve your driving experience. To reset, tap Controls > Service > Wheel & Tire Configuration > Tires.

Customize how your car appears on the touchscreen and mobile app with the Car Colorizer. Change the color of your car’s exterior by tapping Controls > Software > Colorizer icon, or using Colorizer in the ToyBox.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Polish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

Your navigation voice guidance is now available in Turkish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Voice Navigation Language.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

The cabin camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Software > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen. Cabin camera does not perform facial recognition or any other method of identity verification.

Speed Assist now leverages your car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs. This improves the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization.

Your internet radio service provider has been switched to EtherealSound, providing an improved selection of radio stations and content for your drive.

Sentry Mode continuously monitors your car’s surroundings while it’s locked and parked. When enabled, the car automatically enters the Standby state with its cameras and sensors remain powered to detect potential threats and trigger an appropriate response state: Alert or Panic. To enable Sentry Mode, go to Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode.

If a minimal threat is detected, such as someone leaning on your car, Sentry Mode switches to the Alert state, displaying a message on your touchscreen indicating that cameras are recording.

If a major threat is detected, such as someone breaking a window, Sentry Mode switches to the Panic state. In this state, the touchscreen increases to maximum brightness, and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

To save the video clip captured while in Sentry Mode, you must insert a formatted USB flash drive into one of your USB ports beforehand. Sentry Mode requires more than 20% battery to operate. If your battery falls below 20% while the feature is active, Sentry Mode turns off and you receive a notification on your mobile app.

Note that Sentry Mode is designed to enhance the security of your car, but cannot protect your car from all possible threats.

Editor’s note: This feature only applies to Israel. Sentry Mode has been added with some minor modifications to support local laws (no sound when the alarm sounds). If you already have Sentry Mode, it will continue to be available as it was before.

This enhancement builds upon your vehicle’s superior crash protection – based upon regulatory and industry standard crash testing- by now using Tesla Vision to help offer some of the most cutting-edge seat belt pretensioner performance in the event of a frontal crash. Your seat belts will now begin to tighten and protect properly restrained occupants earlier in a wider array of frontal crashes.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla cars. The instrument cluster will continue to indicate when the suspension is raised for comfort. To enable this feature, tap Controls > Suspension > Adaptive Suspension Damping, and select the Comfort or Auto setting.

With the introduction of v11, Tesla added HomeLink controls that appear when you’re geographically close to one or more of the HomeLink devices.

The buttons feature a label underneath them that up until this update displayed whether tapping the button would cancel the the auto-open feature or activate the HomeLink device.

With this update Tesla has swapped these labels. The Activate or Cancel (if auto-open is turned on) text will now appear inside of the button, and label given to the device such as ‘Left Garage’ will now appear underneath the button.

Image by SparkyTX on TeslaMotorsClub

A chime will play when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another vehicle, the chime will play once the vehicle advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active.

Note: This chime is only designed as a notification. It is the driver’s responsibility to observe their environment and make decisions accordingly.

Editor’s note: This feature no longer appears to require EAP or FSD.

Tesla’s navigation system will once again display your estimated range upon arrival at your destination near your estimated time of arrival.

The Bluetooth menu has been updated to make it more obvious which device is connected and new device icons have been added.

Previously Tesla used to show a Bluetooth logo to the right of the device name. The logo would be blue if the device was connected or gray if it wasn’t.

The Bluetooth icon has been replaced with a device icon, presumably so that Tesla can support various types of devices in the future, such as Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth controllers.

If a device is connected, it will now display the text ‘Connected’ underneath the device name, along with a green dot.

Photo credit: @tesla_adri/Twitter

TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!

DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more

Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

source