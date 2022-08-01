Windows 7 February Patch Tuesday update now available – WindowsReport.com

Ads

We know, lots of years passed since most of us left Windows 7 behind and moved on to newer, safer, more performant versions of the operating system.

And, seeing how we’re already using Windows 11 now, you can understand just how much time has actually passed ever since.

But Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Embedded Standard 7, or Windows Embedded POS Ready 7, even though they have reached the end of mainstream support and are now in extended security update (ESU) support.

Thus, during this month’s Patch Tuesday rollout, the Redmond tech company also provided a cumulative update for users will on these versions.

Anyone using the above-mentioned versions can now install the latest Patch Tuesday update, KB5010404, via the Windows Update tool.

Similar to the Windows 8.1 update, the Windows 7 update includes quite a number of improvements and fixes and a few known issues.

But, before we dive into some of the known issues plaguing this version of the operating system, let’s take a look at the improvements and fixes first:

This is pretty much what we have to work with this month, in terms of Windows 7 security updates and fixes.

Now, provided your system is fairly up-to-date, you should be OK grabbing the update from the Windows Update default tool on your PC.

However, keep in mind that there’s quite a long list of prerequisites that you can check out on Microsoft Support under the section about how to get the update.

Are you still using one of the OS versions described in this article? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.

