HBO Max Launching Game of Thrones Podcast for House of the Dragon – ComicBook.com

July 27, 2022

On Wednesday, HBO announced The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, which it describes as “the go-to audio destination to unpack and discuss everything Game of Thrones for casual and die-hard fans alike.” Jason Concepcion (X-Ray Vision) and Greta Johnsen (Nerdette) host the podcast, which launches on August 3rd. The podcast will feature interviews with cast, crew, and celebrity fans, all diving deep into Game of Thrones. Guests include Game of Thrones creator/author/producer George R. R. Martin, who is also co-creator/executive producer of House of the Dragon, and House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and others.

Launching ahead of House of the Dragon‘s August 21st premiere, Game of Thrones fans can listen to The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon as a means of brushing up on the history of Westeros’ many houses, characters, and kingdoms. Once HBO Max begins rolling out episodes of House of the Dragon, The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon will offer analysis, interviews, and theories based on each new installment. Once the season ends, the podcast will continue, releasing new episodes exploring Game of Thrones fandom in anticipation of the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention.

“Our goal is to create a space where all fans – whether they’ve been watching for 10 years or 10 weeks – can truly immerse themselves in all things Game of Thrones and maybe even learn something new from the folks who brought it to life,” said co-host Concepcion in a press release. Johnsen adds, “We’re very excited to welcome listeners back into a world full of Thrones-ian drama, deceit, and delight.”

HBO Max and iHeartMedia produce The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. It is the latest HBO Max podcast, following HBO’s Succession Podcast, Batman: The Audio Adventures and We Stay Looking.

“We consistently hear from viewers that they want to discuss and dissect our programming after watching it,” said Michael Gluckstadt, Director of Podcast Content for HBO Max. “By investing in podcasts, we’re able to extend the conversation beyond the show and engage fans on a deeper level, enhancing the overall storytelling experience. With The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, fans can continue to unpack not just a single show, but the entire world of Westeros.”

