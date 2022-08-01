USDT Open Interest Surge and Negative Funding Rate Shows Depeg Bets – Business 2 Community

Ads



USDT, the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has recorded many outflows over the past two months. USDT started wobbling after the collapse of Terra LUNA, with the Tether CTO, Paolo Ardoino, saying that the company processed $10 billion worth of redemptions after the Terra debacle.

The global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped by more than 20%, from around $83 billion to $64 billion. The recent decline in market cap has differed from the bear trend that has happened in the past. During previous bear markets, USDT has traded at a premium as traders looked for more stable financial assets. However, this trend seems to have changed after the collapse of Terra LUNA and the UST stablecoin.

Over the past two months, the USDT stablecoin has traded at a discount. It started trading at a discount in early May. This is the largest duration of time that the stablecoin has traded at a discount since 2021.

Despite USDT being the largest stablecoin, there have been concerns about the assets backing it and helping it sustain the $1 value. These concerns have made traders speculate that the current bear market could pressure the coin into depegging and losing the $1 value.

There have been speculations of institutional traders shorting the USDT stablecoin out of doubt of the nature of the stablecoin’s reserves. Traders have also anticipated that the stablecoin could depeg as the bear market continues to bite hard.

Short sellers could benefit if the value of USDT declines. If the peg breaks, traders could make much money because there is a potential upside if traders buy USDT during the dip. The open interest and funding rates of the USDT-USD perpetual futures contracts have also changed significantly.

On FTX, the open interest has increased three-fold after Terra LUNA crashed in May. The open interest increased again in June after the Celsius Network paused withdrawals. The open interest tends to increase if traders enter into more perpetual futures contracts.

The funding rates also tend to be negative when most bets against an asset are short trades. During the past two months, the funding rates for USDT have been negative, showing a bearish trend among traders. Institutional traders are now betting against the stablecoin, with speculation that depegging could be around the corner as more pressure builds up.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ali Raza.

