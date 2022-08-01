Elon Musk is still ‘missing’- fears soar as SpaceX CEO not seen for 10 days on Twitter – Express

Ads

The world’s richest man, and one of the prominent Twitter influencers, Mr Musk has been silent on the popular microblogging site in passing days. For the billionaire, who’s currently in the process of buying Twitter for $44billion (£36.4billion), this has been the longest period without tweeting in over ten months. On Tuesday, Mr Musk was showered with hundreds of birthday wishes online from fans and family members, but he replied to none.

Elon Jet, a popular automated Twitter account that tracks Tesla CEO’s private jet trips, revealed that his last flight was a week ago when he landed in Austin, Texas, where the Tesla Headquarters are located.

Aside from concerned fans, Mr Musk’s disappearance has also raised alarm bells among investors, who are actively speculating on what might be next for the billionaire.

Gary Black, a managing partner of The Future Fund, speculated in a tweet that Mr Musk is either trying to “wrap up” the Twitter deal or “doing a real-time test to show what happens to $TWTR engagement if he stops tweeting.”

Given that he is legally not allowed to tweet about his own company Tesla, without approval from a lawyer, this scenario could be realistic.





However, this hasn’t stopped fans from raising concerns on Twitter, with one user tweeting: “Are you alright Elon?

“I’m surprised and a bit worried about not seeing you on Twitter!

“Is everything fine? I am missing your off the wall humour…”

Meanwhile, one user suggested that Vladimir Putin may have something to do with it: “Elon musk has gone missing.

“It might be because of the Russians. I have no idea.”

In May, Mr Musk warned that he may “mysteriously die” after providing the people of Ukraine with internet access, following a Russian threat that the SpaceX CEO will be “held accountable”.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the entrepreneur provided more than 10,000 Starlink dish antennas, which have been deployed in settings from governmental buildings, hospitals and schools — to helping to control drones used to combat the invading Russian forces.

In May, Mr Musk tweeted: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing you.”

This tweet came after he shared a statement from Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, who warned of retaliation against Mr Musk.

In a statement, Mr Rogozin warned that for aiding Ukraine, “Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult — no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

Landed in Austin, Texas, US. Apx. flt. time 44 Mins. pic.twitter.com/jZ7HI0i4iV



Some have suggested that Mr Musk may be on a binge drinking getaway for his birthday, although biographer Ashlee Vance has previously confirmed he is not a big drinker.

However, his silence could also be due to tensions in his personal life after his transgender daughter filed a request with the Los Angeles County Superior Court to change her name to reflect her new gender identity.

She also declared that she “no longer lives with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

