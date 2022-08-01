Nothing Phone (1) release date and where to buy in the UK today – RadioTimes

The Nothing Phone (1) is available to buy in the UK today, but what's all the fuss about and should you get one?
Nothing's much-discussed and highly distinctive new phone — unusually named the 'Nothing Phone (1)' — is now available to purchase in the UK. But is it a good buy? Here's everything we know so far.
First off, it's worth giving you the background on this new smartphone. Nothing founder, Carl Pei, was one of the masterminds behind the OnePlus brand before leaving in 2020 to start Nothing Tech.
The brand is now known for its earbuds, which carry the same distinctive see-through style, allowing you to see some of the internals. Our experts were really impressed with the Nothing ear (1) earbuds, giving them a four-star rating and describing the buds as: "bringing the fight to Apple's AirPods". For more on the company's earbuds take a look at our full Nothing ear (1) review.
The quality of the earbuds, combined with Pei's previous work at OnePlus, makes the Nothing Phone (1) an exciting proposition. As you can see in the image above, the phone packs a transparent look and —in terms of its shape — seems to share some similarities with the Apple iPhone 13.
Aside from the styling, Nothing has shown it's willing to depart from market norms as a brand, with most other new Android phones currently offering a triple-camera array on the back. The Nothing Phone (1) offers two cameras but looks good. We're yet to have confirmation on how powerful those two cameras are, or on the nature of the front-facing camera.
So, could it be one of the best smartphones of 2022? Or at least one of the best mid-range smartphones? Read on to find out everything we've found out so far.
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £399 at Nothing.tech
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £399 at Amazon
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £10 upfront and £24.20 per month (36 month plan) at O2
The Nothing Phone (1) was released this morning, 21st July. Now it's available at all the retailers listed above.
It's a little cheaper than we expected too, which will make it a tempting purchase for those looking for a new mid-range phone.
In the build-up to the phone's release, some leaks suggested the Nothing Phone (1) would be more expensive than it has turned out. It starts at just £399 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's £449 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and £499 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
This aligns with Pei's previous work at OnePlus. The co-founder and CEO made OnePlus into a brand that offered great feature sets without top-end prices. Now, OnePlus are moving into more premium handsets, so the Nothing Phone could become another key competitor in the mid-range market.
The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a mid-range Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 778G+. Note that '+' though, as it's been suggested this is a slightly more highly tuned version of this particular mid-range chip. We're keen to see how it works alongside the phone's specially tuned version of Android, 'Nothing OS'. Of course, the fact this is a mid-range chip is also crucial to that tempting price-point.
It packs a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. When it comes to the camera, there are two 50MP snappers on the reverse, one wide and one ultrawide, plus a 16MP selfie camera on the front.
Elsewhere, the phone will come with three years of software updates and four years of security updates. It will run on Nothing OS, which is apparently close to an untouched Android experience and comes with less bloatware than other manufacturers' devices and operating systems.
There's also an always-on display and wireless charging, plus a 4500mAh battery which can charge 50% in 30 minutes, according to Nothing Tech.
The Nothing Phone (1) is available to buy right now from Amazon, Nothing Tech and O2.
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £399 at Nothing.tech
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £399 at Amazon
Buy Nothing Phone (1) from £10 upfront and £24.20 per month (36 month plan) at O2
For more tech news, deals and reviews, head to our Technology section. Or, try our recommendations of the best phone case brands to buy in 2022.
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1
Try 12 issues for £1 today – never miss an issue
Last chance to save up to £100pp*. Grab the last of the sunshine and enjoy visiting less crowded destinations this September and October.
A commemorative bookazine celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life via broadcasts.
Sign up to receive our newsletter!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Nothing Phone (1) release date and where to buy in the UK today – RadioTimes
The Nothing Phone (1) is available to buy in the UK today, but what's all the fuss about and should you get one?