50+ Best Amazon Prime Day Deals of 2022: Save on Tech, Home, and Fashion – TheStreet

Amazon's first day of Prime Day 2022 has wrapped, but fear not as it's a two-day (AKA 48-hour) shopping event. And for day two, many of the best deals are sticking around — like an Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 — along with some newcomers.

You can still find savings across many categories like tech, home, fashion, outdoors, beauty, and essentials. So keep scrolling and sift through our hard work of finding the best early Prime Day day two deals to take advantage of right now.

Amazon

20% off AirPods Pro isn't an all time low, but it does make a pair of excellent true wireless earbuds even more affordable. For $174, AirPods Pro will effortlessly pair with your iPhone and then sync across your Apple devices. They offer vibrant sound, class-leading active noise cancellation, and a terrific transparency mode.

Apple

$200 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro is not a deal to pass over — even with a brand M2 13-inch MacBook Pro here and a new MacBook Air coming in July. This 14-inch laptop not only sports a buttery smooth vibrant display in a modern build with plenty of ports, but the M1 Pro chip powering it truly goes the extra mile. The 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU with 16GB of RAM will let you power through nearly any task. And this $1,799 model comes with 512GB of storage, while the 1TB model is also discounted to $2,299.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

The Apple Watch Series 7 41mm GPS in all colors is seeing a sharp $120 off to just $279 and it boasts all the features you could want in a smartwatch. It’s just super capable with the latest health sensors onboard, support for fast charging, and a display that eliminates bezels.

Jacob Krol/TheStreet

Apple's entry-level iPad is down to $309 and it's a great time to get one. This iPad features a 10.2-inch display which is plenty of room to split the screen between two apps, take in a film, play a game, or even FaceTime a friend. And with the Apple-made A13 Bionic chip inside it runs iPadOS swiftly.

Amazon

What better way to celebrate Prime Day than with the first discount on the Echo Show 15. Yep, Amazon's largest Alexa-smart display is down to just $179.

amazon.com

The Halo View with a screen is seeing a sharp discount to just $44.99. You’ll be able to track steps, monitor your activity, and even see how well you’re sleeping.

Amazon

Yes, Amazon makes the Fire TV OS for televisions, but they also make their own TVs. Released in 2021, the Fire TV Omni are 4K UHD TVs with a range of features and a deep integration with all things Amazon. Heck, you can even use these fully hands-free with Alexa thanks to far field microphones.

Amazon

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered high definition (HD) security camera to monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. You’ll need a Blink Subscription Plan to store video clips and photos in the cloud, but can also store locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive which is sold separately. Add voice control by combining with a screen Alexa device like the Echo Show for a bundle price of $134.99.

amazon.com

You honestly can’t go wrong with an Echo Dot. As a resident tech expert, I have about five of them. At 20% off or $30 off the spherical Echo Dot is an easy way to add music to a room or just a way to control other smart devices with Alexa.

Amazon

One of the newest Eero mesh Wi-Fi router systems is seeing a sizable discount ahead of Prime Day. For $194 you can get three Eero 6+ routers and bolster your home internet connection. Setup is simple and these are a full Wi-Fi 6 system which should deliver a stable, fast connection.

Amazon/Hisense

After Quantum Dots for vibrant colors in a 4K smart TV package? This Hisense Fire TV fits the bill with instant access to services like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus it’s a 4K ULED powered panel with support for Dolby Vision and HDR.

Amazon

The entry-level Ring Alarm is one of the best DIY security systems on the market. This 5-piece kit gives you everything you need to get started and it’s quite simple to set up. Plus, Ring Video Doorbells and cameras work seamlessly with the system.

Amazon

Looking for an easy way to boost your home security or just want to see who’s at the door without getting up? Ring’s entry-level Video Doorbell gets the job done with an HD view.

Amazon

If you're looking to make a few standard outlets controllable from afar with Amazon Alexa, Siri, or the Google Assistant, you can look no further. This four pack of Kasa Smart Plug Minis is down to just $39.99 and will let you accomplish just that.

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro offer great sound, strong noise cancellation, and fast pairing with your iPhone in a compact build. They're down to just $159.95 (20% Off) and come in four colors.

Sony

If you're after the best picture possible in a space where you have control over the lighting, your best bet is an OLED. And Sony's A80J is seeing a fresh 23% off discount for a 55-inch OLED that will display content that is crisp and vibrant. Plus, you'll have easy access to streaming services through a quick Google TV interface.

Amazon

Sony’s brand-new 2022 65-inch X90K delivers a vibrant, clear picture with impressive upscaling and visuals powered by the Cognitive Processor XR.

Amazon/Sony

Sony’s ultra-compact XB13 Bluetooth speaker is super portable and pumps out a rich, vibrant audio experience that works for most genres.

Amazon

This soft-close, smudge resistant trash can is now heavily discounted – save almost $20 with this early sale.

Amazon

BPA-free, dishwasher safe, durable and and available in 27 different colors and patterns, what’s not to love about this 12-piece dinnerware set! The bundle includes four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls. It also comes with a one year limited warranty. Just one caveat – this set is not intended for microwave use.

amazon.com

Achieve powerful pet hair pickup with this Bissel Pet Hair Eraser vacuum. The brush role eliminates irritating hair wrap, and a hands-free cyclonic pet hair spooling system means you not longer have to touch the gross wads of hair.

casper.com

Right now, you can score up to $445 off a Casper Mattress — and a bevy of the models, from original to the luxe Nova Hybrid, are all discounted.

amazon.com

A colorful addition to your kitchen, this 12-piece knife set includes six knifes with matching covers. The set include paring, utility, carving, chef's and bread knives.

iRobot

This Roomba 692 vacuum can handle the cleaning while you're relaxing. It not only can navigate around things like tables or items left on the floor, but it can also run for a full 90 minutes.

amazon.com

A simple necessity if you're a garlic lover. Now dropped by 46% for Prime Day.

Amazon

You can save up to 25% off on Amazon Essentials, including sneakers by Skechers ($17.75, originally $36.90), classic maxi dresses ($22.89, originally $26.90), chino shorts and fleece hoodies.

Amazon

Amazon's own Essentials and Core 10 line are seeing some fresh discounts for day two of Prime Day. You can save on relaxed V-Necks, Cropped Yoga Tanks, and Leggings among other deals.

Amazon

The Solo Stove is an easy way to entertain outside amongst family or with friends. Yes, it can be a fire pit that minimizes smoke and offers a more efficient burn, but you can also use it for food, like s'mores.

amazon.com

Calling all barbeque lovers. If you love grilling, take a look at this smoke and grill basket. It's lightweight and durable, made from stainless steel, and the basket has a long handle and secure top so you can flip your food with no mess.

amazon.com

Not much you need to stay when talking about a garden hose! Made from heavy duty stainless steel, this hose is built to last pet bites, punctures, and dragging through rocks while still remaining light and flexible enough to wrap up when you're finished with your chores.

amazon.com

This outdoor bug zapper is just what you need during the awful summer months with mosquitos and other insects hounding your every step outside. If you want to enjoy the evening outdoors again, check out the FVOAI bug zapper, with a 4200 watt grid to immediately zap flying insets. There's also a removable bottom tray to toss out that dead insect debris.

This 11.5 foot by 10 foot pop-up gazebo with screen netting is designed for easy transportation, set up and take down. With a weather proof top, you'll get added UV protection, as well as shelter from the irritating summer bugs. The set comes with 19 stakes and six tie-down ropes for added stability when it's windy.

amazon.com

Male or female, if you're a shower lover, you must check out this Cleverfy six-pack of aromatherapy shower steamers. This set includes lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit and peppermint scents for the most relaxing shower experience.

amazon.com

Aluminum free, baking soda free and paraben free – this deodorant can be used for your pits, breasts and tummy folds. Water-based, cruelty free and vegan, there's a lot to appreciate about the Lume brand.

amazon.com

Snag 20-pair of gold under eye masks for less than $10, now 50% off the original price. With over 4,800 ratings, this popular eye mask treatment is a holy-grail beauty product for those sensitive, dry undereye areas.

amazon.com

I personally use the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush at least twice a week, and for someone that is not very dexterous when it comes to blow drying her hair, it's been a lifesaver. There's three heat and speed settings, with a cool option – though because the brush does get quite hot, even on the low settings, the cool setting isn't cold. With the pins and bristles in the brush, it detangles and helps improve volume and smoothness.

amazon.com

Who doesn't love a fresh smelling home? If you've got some pets, love eating tuna, or simply prefer your home to smell like a fresh meadow, grab a pack of 10-count Air Wick scented oil refills.

amazon.com

This All liquid laundry detergent is two-times concentrated and safe for standard and HE washing machines. Currently marked down 31% to $11.37.

amazon.com

These All-purpose Clorox disinfecting wipes are a multi-surface cleaner, do not contain any bleach, and a perfect cleaning alternative for spills or sanitizing toys and remotes.

amazon.com

Snag this 54% off savings during Prime Day for a 12-count pack of Duracell Optimum AA batteries. It equates to about $0.66/count, with the average original cost $1.70/count.

amazon.com

Durable, BPA-free plastic Ziploc bags are perfect for storing fresh food. This set of four boxes contains 104 total Ziploc slider gallon storage bags.

Check out more of our up to date Amazon Prime Day coverage, where we will be sourcing all of the greatest deals happening across every category, including tech, home and garden, clothing and accessories, beauty and more.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

