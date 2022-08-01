Former Goldman Sachs exec Marty Chávez joins Alphabet board – Financial News

Reliability in times of volatility
Marty Chávez has joined the board of Google parent Alphabet, the latest role for the former Goldman Sachs executive since his departure from the Wall Street bank in 2020.
Chávez, who is currently a partner and vice chairman of investment firm Sixth Street alongside other former Goldman execs, will join Alphabet’s board and sit on its audit and compliance committee, the firm said in a statement.
He…
