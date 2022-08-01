Get a Netflix subscription or a Samsung laptop for FREE from EE – Express

Ads



EE has unleashed two blockbuster deals on the popular Samsung Galaxy smartphones – with a two-year subscription to Netflix or Samsung-designed laptop included for free. Yes, really. First up, the Galaxy S22 series – the latest handsets from Samsung announced just last month – comes with a free subscription to Netflix. You’ll get unlimited streaming of boxsets and films from Netflix for the next two years at no cost. Aside from the deal from EE, you’ll also be able to claim a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (worth £219) from Samsung between now and April 5, 2022. If you’d rather get a free laptop courtesy of EE, you’ll need to opt for the Galaxy S21 FE. This handset launched as a reboot of last year’s flagship Galaxy S21 series back in early January. Buying the Galaxy S21 FE from EE today, you’ll also be sent a Samsung Chromebook 4 (worth £249) for free.

Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) launched back in January with a number of improvements compared to the standard Galaxy S21 lineup from last year. Speedy 25W charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, triple-camera with improved Night Mode and ultra-wide shots, and all-new colours. EE will include a Samsung Chromebook 4 worth £249 with any Galaxy S21 FE orders right now.

Contract length: 24-months | Unlimited text messages and calls | 10GB of 5G mobile data | FREE Samsung Chromebook 4 | Upfront cost: £30

Want the latest-and-greatest smartphone from Samsung? The all-new Galaxy S22 lineup was announced last month, and is now available with a duo of stellar freebies. You can claim a two-year subscription to Netflix and a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro worth £219 with active noise-cancellation.

Contract length: 24-months | Unlimited text messages and calls | 4GB of 5G data | FREE Galaxy Buds Pro + FREE Netflix | Upfront cost: £100

If you’re sizing up both of these deals based on the value of the freebies, the free Chromebook 4 is the better option of the two. At £249, the Chromebook is worth more than a two-year subscription to Netflix, which has a value of £143.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is powered by Google’s clever Chrome OS, which is based on its immensely-popular web browser of the same name. It comes with offline access to Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides to work, as well as Android apps to play games on-the-move. Unlike Windows, there’s no need to worry about drivers or security updates – everything is handled in the background and backed up automatically.



The Galaxy S21 FE (the “FE” stands for “Fan Edition”) is available in Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite colour options. It sports the same triple rear-camera design as the Galaxy S21 lineup, with a 32-megapixel main shooter, telephoto lens for lossless zoom and an ultra-wide camera. Samsung has worked hard to improve its Night Mode, which means you won’t need to blind your subjects with an LED flash in low-light conditions.

Galaxy S21 FE supports fast-charging up to 25W, which Samsung says should charge half of your battery in 30 minutes. It also comes with an 120Hz high refresh-rate AMOLED screen, which will ensure that all system animations are smooth and you never miss a frame in fast-paced games.

Of course, if you already own a laptop, the Galaxy S22 deal might be a better choice. If you claim the free Galaxy Buds Pro (worth £219) from Samsung as part of the deal, its total value is more than the Samsung Chromebook 4. EE will pay for a subscription to Netflix for the next two years, which you’ll be able to use on your Smart TV, tablets, laptops as well as your shiny new Galaxy S22 handset.

If you’re already piggybacking off someone else’s Netflix account, there are a number of other freebies available. EE’s Smart Benefits also include a free subscription to Apple Music or BT Sport for the two-year duration of your contract. You can also choose the Roam Abroad perk, which lets you take your monthly 5G mobile data allowance, calls and text messages abroad at no extra cost. The Video Data Pass removes all streaming – from YouTube, Netflix, Sky Go, and more – from your monthly data allowance, which is handy if you don’t have much of an allowance each month.

The Galaxy S22 is available in three flavours – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While there’s little to separate the first two aside from the Galaxy S22+ sporting a larger screen and battery, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an altogether different beast. As Samsung has now confirmed, this handset is the spiritual continuation of the Galaxy Note series complete with a feature-packed new S Pen stylus, a dual-curved screen and boxier design. Read our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review to find out whether it’s the right choice for you.

