Surface Laptop 4 gets $200 price cut before Black Friday – Laptop Mag

By published 5 November 21
Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 4 before Black Friday
The Surface Laptop 4 is our favorite Microsoft PC for all the right reasons. It’s ultra-portable, premium built and provides solid performance.
One early Black Friday laptop deal drops this excellent Windows notebook down to a stellar price. Best Buy continues to offer the AMD Ryzen 5-charged Surface Laptop 4 for just $699 (opens in new tab). Normally, this laptop would set you back $899, so that’s $200 off its normal price.
This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration and among the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Now $200 off, the Surface Laptop 4 is at its lowest price yet. In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review (opens in new tab), we gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award for its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon Vega 9 graphics, and 128GB SSD.
The Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3.
In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop’s battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award.
Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.
At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is lightweight and compact. It’s on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It’s lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).
Like most of today’s 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4’s port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There’s also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.
The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you’re bargain shopping for a premium Windows machine, the Surface Laptop 4 is a solid pick up. Especially at this rock-bottom price.
Black Friday 2021 is expected to offer tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
