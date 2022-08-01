SMARTLend.finance — Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on Binance Smart Chain – Cryptonews

Ads

SMARTLend is a hybrid ROI DApp project that is built on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The developers behind the project chose the Binance Smart Chain network for its larger audience, cheaper transaction fee and matured investors. As ROI Dapps are normally a high-risk investment, choosing Binance Smart Chain community-driven network will be beneficial for investors. SmartLend has been audited by multiple companies, and users’ assets are protected.

The main aim behind this project is to ensure investors get financial and time freedom without the hindrance created by the current economic crisis. By tapping into the bear cryptocurrency market, people prefer to invest in stablecoins, the price of stablecoins such as BUSD, USDT, USDC, DAI is pegged to 1 US dollar. The price of coins is constant and holds true under any market conditions, This allows the platform to work stably and accurately predict profits for participants at any time.

SMARTLend is well-positioned to become one of the most sought-after ROI Dapps in the world.

The Smartlend ROI dApp has a lot of salient features that differentiate it from other ROI Dapps. These include the following:

Before investing at Smartlend, you will need either the Metamask or Trustwallet application. To integrate your Metamask wallet, you have to complete the following steps.

§ After entering the network details, all you have to do is connect the MetaMask wallet. To do this, click on the current network and then on Binance Smart Chain Mainnet.

Starting to invest at Smartlend is as simple and straightforward as it gets. Users must start by visiting https://smartlend.finance/ and complete the following steps.

DApps are completely free from any single authority by implementing the principle of smart contracts. P2P systems like these ensure that decentralized systems continue working even if significant parts of the network halt. ROI dApps like Smartlend are positioned to maximize the returns that investors get. This new breed of ROI dApps provides an incentive to a newer class of crypto enthusiasts and investors to expand the network.

