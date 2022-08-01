Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out on Instagram – United In Focus – Manchester United FC News

By Dan Coombs
Speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo has been swirling all week after he flew back to England to hold talks with Manchester United.
The Times reports Ronaldo has asked United to let him leave, amid a determination to play Champions League football.
But he isn’t entirely happy about the reporting over his future, suggesting that some of what has been written about his situation is inaccurate.
Manchester United’s number 7 lashed out at a post from a Ronaldo fan page on Instagram.
Ronaldo hit out at the reports from the Cristianoronaldoish Instagram page, which wrote: “Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant about leaving, but Mendes left negotiations less than positive that Ronaldo would get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale.”
The United forward was not happy with this, writing an angry response, branding the reports a ‘lie’.
It’s unclear what specifically has annoyed Ronaldo, his desire to leave the club has been widely covered, reported by BBC Sport.
Possibly the suggestion Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened in the situation has annoyed Ronaldo. His former boss was at Carrington on Tuesday, although United played this down as unrelated.
Ronaldo was United’s top goalscorer last season with 24 goals, but did not go on United’s pre-season tour. New manager Erik ten Hag told a press conference last week he believes Ronaldo can play a key role this season and wants to keep him,
