Week 24 in review: Nothing phone (1) revealed, Xiaomi 12 Ultra specs leak – comments – GSMArena.com

Poco event helding on June 23.

Anonymous, 19 Jun 2022Hope Apple needs new lens suppier. Such waste of time using this new exmor if lenses are still… moreI doubt those instagrammers and tiktokers (and the ones who watch them) really care about all that, but yeah I feel that these iphone cameras are a bit overhyped for a few years now, maybe except the video, but android is closing the gap pretty fast, and in some cases even beats it

Anonymous, 20 Jun 2022Look at the corners. As bad as those 12-13mm cameras. Worst among all expensive phones. Cra… moreYou're clearly overexaggerating and haven't seen samples from all the other phones, I believe. First of all, I have iPhone 13 Pro in my hand right now. After a quick shootout, I can confirm that the image remains impressively sharp towards the corner even when shooting in the regular RAW using a third-party camera app (so no post-processing baked in like ProRAW). This thing doesn't have a bad lens, it's simply that the stock camera processing is so destructive that it mushes all the details together in almost every single instance.

The right-hand corner on the sample you showed is only slightly soft, if you see the same balcony shots from the likes of Galaxy S22+ and Xperia 1 IV you can immediately see how impressively well the iPhone performs in comparison. I would say only a select few Xiaomi flagships and Xperia Pro-I match this level of lens quality.

iPhone's lens has one huge problem that I find extremely disturbing though, and that's an internal light reflection and a glare that appear whenever there's a strong light source in the frame. But I do feel like that's more to do with the coating Apple applies to the elements.

Nick Tegrataker, 20 Jun 2022iPhone 12 Pro and 13 Pro have one of the sharpest lenses among any flagship smartphone, I don&… moreLook at the corners. As bad as those 12-13mm cameras. Worst among all expensive phones. Crap lenses sold by low end supplier.

Grass looks disgusting in the right lower corner, completely destroyed. https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/reviews/21/apple-iphone-13-pro-max/daylight/gsmarena_105.jpg

It is not sharp lens, it is oversharpening.

Every review of iphone this site here mentions that apple does it, somehow you pretend they do not. Not just this site, even Phone Arena does (no site loves Apple more than Phone Arena)

I do not know if you do it in a failed attempt to grab some attention from people or have any issue.

Anonymous, 19 Jun 2022Hope Apple needs new lens suppier. Such waste of time using this new exmor if lenses are still… moreiPhone 12 Pro and 13 Pro have one of the sharpest lenses among any flagship smartphone, I don't know what you're talking about. What softens the details on iPhone cameras is aggressive noise reduction, the optics themselves are fine quality.

Poco Undercover , 19 Jun 2022Any news on Xiaomi 12T Pro? Will it have Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8+gen1?Xiaomi has four devices with 8+g1 on the way

Any news on Xiaomi 12T Pro? Will it have Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8+gen1?

snapdragon 7 gen 1???

Hope Apple needs new lens suppier. Such waste of time using this new exmor if lenses are still Largan. 13 Pro has more corner softness than sub-$400 phones.

