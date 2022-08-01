Digital Marketing Courses Market Size to Grow by USD 1.37 Billion from 2021- 2026, Global Insights, Business Outlook, and Share – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ClickMinded LLC, Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., and More – PR Newswire

Ads

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Marketing Courses Market is segmented by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 34% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for digital marketing courses in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and North America. Digital marketing courses have gained prominence by focusing on improving the productivity as well as efficiency of an organization. This will increase the demand for such courses, which will facilitate the digital marketing course’s market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Moreover, the Digital Marketing Courses Market value is set to grow by USD 1.37 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 12.75% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

The market is segmented by Courses (academic courses and certification courses). The digital marketing courses market share growth by the academic course segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to its growing popularity and importance, digital marketing courses are in huge demand. Hence, many universities have started providing graduation and post-graduation courses in the field of digital marketing. Such factors will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

One of the key factors driving the global digital marketing courses industry growth is the increasing number of people adopting digital media and digital marketing. Digital platforms such as Facebook and LinkedIn have become essential in today’s digitally connected world. Various companies are opting for social campaigns on digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, thereby increasing their spending on digital advertising. In terms of the adoption of digital technologies, APAC dominates the market with the highest number of internet users. Hence, companies are increasingly targeting APAC. Many students have, therefore, begun enrolling themselves in digital marketing courses. Moreover, corporate organizations are also increasingly training their employees in the field of digital marketing. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

One of the key challenges to the global digital marketing courses industry growth is the advent of open-source digital marketing courses. There are various companies and websites that provide digital marketing courses free of cost. edX is one such company. However, certification for these courses entails a minimal fee of about USD 20 to USD 50. Google also provides a free online digital marketing course called Google Online Marketing Challenge. This course is an online course with modules covering introductory digital marketing, search engine marketing, search advertising, display advertising, and video advertisements, making it one of the more comprehensive courses for beginners. Similarly, Wordstream PPC University, Social Media Quickstarter Digital Marketing Course, and Alison Free Diploma in E-business are providing free digital marketing course materials to learners. Such factors will challenge the growth prospects of the market in the forecast period.

The digital marketing courses market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as social media marketing to compete in the market.

Digital Marketing Courses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.37 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ClickMinded LLC, Coursera Inc., Digital Marketing Institute Ltd., Engaging Ideas Pvt. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Meta Platforms Inc., NIIT Ltd., Rainmaker Digital LLC, Reliablesoft.Net, Retyp LLC, SEMrush Inc., Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., The Digital Sandbox, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

source