Upcoming Star Wars TV shows – Space.com

By Jordan Middler published 28 October 21

With a number of upcoming Star Wars TV shows heading your way soon, the Force will be with you. Always.

We’ve put together our list of upcoming Star Wars TV shows for the whole family to enjoy. With so many Star Wars shows coming up, there’s something for the Jedi Masters and the Younglings.

At the rate that Disney has announced Star Wars projects, soon you’ll be able to watch a different Star Wars TV show every day for an entire year, and never run out! Now, 20 years ago in the dark times of the prequel era, this would sound like a dream. But, with Star Wars fatigue, and an overwhelming number of other things to watch on TV, how you spend your time has never been more valuable.

However, some of the shows that Disney have announced are just so exciting, and so rewarding for fans that have waited years to see certain characters return, that we can’t help but get hyped too. So, here’s our list of our most anticipated upcoming Star Wars Disney+ shows.

After the explosive final episode of The Mandalorian season 2, viewers were treated to one more surprise, as Boba Fett took his place on Jabba the Hutt’s former throne. Following this, a logo for the newly announced spin-off The Book of Boba Fett was revealed.

Fett, who has come back into Star Wars’ canon since The Mandalorian, having seemingly escaped the Sarlacc pit he unceremoniously fell into in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, played a key part in season 2, rescuing Grogu from Moff Gideon. Alongside his new sidekick, Fennec Shand, The Book of Boba Fett looks to explore their adventures after they part ways with Mando. We’ll get to find out more about the pair soon, as The Book of Boba Fett is set to debut on Disney+ at the end of 2021.



Two of the first characters to ever appear in the franchise, C-3PO and R2-D2 have had a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans for almost half a century. In this newly announced show, which is said to be in very early production, the pair will be joined by a new hero, who is yet to be announced, although we’re hoping for a return of BB-8.

Being said to push the boundaries of visual effects and animation, we’re excited to see more about the show. However, with so little to go on, we’ll just have to imagine what kind of scrapes the unlikely pair will get into – as if they’ve not been through enough!



Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars. This is part of a recent initiative from Disney to explore the era through comics, novels, and more, most of which has received a lot of praise.

Like with many of these new shows, little is known. Disney, however, have announced that Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland will be helming the show. This is exciting as it implies a darker, more mature theme, something Headland has backed up by revealing that the show will be a “mystery thriller.”



First seen in 2016’s Rogue One, Cassian Andor is a charming rebel spy, who sadly saw his end in the arms of Jyn Erso after stealing the all important Death Star plans that would one day take down the superweapon.

While little is known about the show’s plot, production is well underway and it’s set to debut in 2022. Alongside Diego Luna (Cassian Andor), several co-stars have been confirmed, including Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller. In a move that once again connects the much maligned prequel films to the current canon, Genevieve O’Reilly will be reprising her role as Mon Mothma, having previously appeared in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

While we know how Cassian’s story ends, it’s going to be extremely interesting to see how he got to that point, and it’s probably the closest we’re going to get to a Han Solo prequel series, full of swashbuckling action and charismatic quips. Alan Tudyk has revealed that K-2SO will not be appearing alongside Diego Luna in Andor, but we’re going to take that with a pinch of salt.



A massive fan-favourite who’s appearance in The Mandalorian sent fans’ imagination racing, Ahsoka is officially getting her own live-action series. Anakin’s former apprentice famously left the Jedi Order behind, to follow the path of good on her own, without devotion to an ancient religion – her old Master would be proud.

Ahsoka will once again be portrayed by Rosario Dawson and the series will be written by Dave Filoni. This was a huge relief for fans, as Filoni has been the creative force behind the character since her inception in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He’ll produce the show with his Mandalorian partner, Jon Favreau.

We don’t know what Ahsoka will be doing in her series, but considering it’s said to be set in the post-Return of the Jedi time period, like The Mandalorian, the options are endless. Whatever it ends up being about, Star Wars fans, us included, are incredibly hyped.



Hello there. When Ewan McGregor made his surprise appearance at the D23 expo (the largest Disney fan event in the world) in 2019, you would have been forgiven for thinking that every fault line on Earth had started to move. The sound was deafening, and it was only turned up when the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, asked Ewan if he was going to play Obi-Wan Kenobi again. When the Scottish sensation replied with a simple “Yes,” you could practically see the camera start to shake. Thankfully, he never came out in costume or they would have had to rebuild the arena.

Set to take place between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, in the show we’ll see Obi-Wan struggle with life in a post-Jedi world. With the announced appearance of Hayden Christensen, we’re also likely to see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader face off long before their final encounter on the first Death Star.

Production is well underway and set photos have even begun to leak online, so hopefully it won’t be too long until the series arrives on Disney+ and a whole new era of Obi-Wan Kenobi memes can begin.



We don’t care how much Donald Glover costs, we NEED to see more of him as Lando Calrissian. The smooth card shark who’s turned heel and back more times than we can count is set to receive his own series on Disney+.

Little is known officially outside of the fact that Justin Simien, a writer and producer for Dear White People, will helm the project, but it’s said to be an “open secret” that Disney are aiming for Glover. While Billy Dee Williams will always be an icon, and it was great to see him return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Glover’s portrayal of Lando in Solo made fans salivate at the idea of more adventures with the suave, cape-wearing smuggler.

Lando did hint at as-yet untold stories of himself and Luke hunting down the Sith, however, for this to happen we’d probably need to cast a younger actor as Luke Skywalker, something Disney has refused to do so far. If they are looking for someone, one Sebastian Stan hasn’t only expressed interest, he looks the part too, and Mark Hamill himself has given his blessing.

Lando has barely started production, but the dream remains alive. How long we’ll have to see Lando cape-up one more time is yet to be seen, but we’ll be there.

