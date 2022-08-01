UBI Payments update: How many states are sending checks of up to $18,000 over two years? – Marca English

Ads

It’s time to take a look at the states that are sending UBI payments for up to $18,000

Before we begin, we need to explain what UBI stands for. It’s a benefit that goes by the name of Universal Basic Income, which is basically another stimulus check that will be rolled out to a number of states and cities during the span of the next two years.

Many of these checks will go up to $18,000 in some cases, with a total of 41 either states or cities getting this benefit. Payments are recurring rolled out to individuals that the Government is protecting through these checks. Payments vary depending on the state. It can be every month, several times per year or an annual payment.

Entrepeneur Andrew Yang based his 2020 presidential campaign in the idea that giving half a million dollars to lowest-income residents was the way to go. Payments would be of around $2,000 each year.

Despite not winning the election, his idea remained as a staple of the American way of life during the pandemic, especially when Donald Trump left the presidency. This income would come from the government or private sources. That’s how many low-income Americans have lived for the better part of the last two years.

The cities or states getting the UBI Payments are Alaska, Alexandria, Arizona, Atlanta, Birmingham, Cambridge, Chelsea, Chicago, Columbia, Compton, Cook County, Durham, Gainsville, Georgia, Haldsburg, Hudson, Jackson, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Louisville, Lynn, and Marin County.

Other places getting UBI Payments are Minneapolis, Mountain View, Newark, New Orleans, New York City, New York State, Oakland, Paterson, Philadelphia, Providence, Richmond, Rochester, Santa Fe, Shreveport, South San Francisco, Tacoma, Washington DC, and West Hollywood.

