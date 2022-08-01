Nothing Phone (1) updates, bugs, problems & issues tracker [Cont. updated] – PiunikaWeb

Ads

Nothing released their first-ever smartphone called the Nothing Phone (1) on July 12. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778+ 5G, a slightly faster version of the mid-range Snapdragon 778G with support for 5G.

It features an OLED 6.55-inch screen with a peak brightness of 1200nits. It also offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and 12GB of RAM.



While the rear of the phone features a dual camera set up with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP Ultrawide lens, the selfie camera is a standard 16MP shooter, which should suffice for video calls and meetings.

The main selling point is not the hardware but the build quality and unique back design. Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back and LEDs that can be customized according to user preferences.

For example, one can use white lights for notifications and change the color when they receive a call. While some have praised the unique design, others have expressed their disappointment with the mid-range Snapdragon SoC.

That said, many recently complained about the pre-order pass after they missed out on purchase, with a bunch of users demanding refund.

Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder, was swift to respond to the pre-order issue, something we hope to see consistently going forward with respect to any other problem that may affect the Nothing Phone 1.

Unsurprisingly, the Nothing Phone (1) already runs Android 12 out of the box. With that in mind, we will be tracking all the software updates, including security patches and bug fixes, coming to the Nothing Phone 1 in this section.

As is the case with every smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) users will eventually come across some bugs and issues.

With this in mind, we will be keeping an eye on all the bugs and issues that might affect the Nothing Phone (1) in the near future. So make sure to keep checking this space for updates concerning the same.

Note: We have more such stories in our dedicated Tracker section so be sure to follow them as well.

Featured image source: Nothing

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

Next article

My fascination with technology and computers goes back to the days of Windows XP. Since then, I have been tinkering with OS, mobile phones, and other things. When I am not working on anything, you will find me enjoying video games on some Discord server.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source

Ads