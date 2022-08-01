Elon Musk Bashes Wikipedia Recession Page Edit Removal—Saying Site Loses Its Main Objective – Tech Times

Ads

Elon Musk is now bashing Wikipedia after the online website decided to remove the edit feature of its “recession page.”

Although Wikipedia’s content can be edited, it has remained among the most trusted online encyclopedia websites.

But, there are some instances when words described by the multilingual website are being changed, especially during important events.

This can be seen in its “recession” section, which has been edited many times in just a short period.

According to New York Post‘s latest report, Elon Musk bashed Wikipedia for removing the edit button of its “recession” page.

He shared his opinion as his reply to the Twitter post of Mile Solana, the vice president at Founders Fund, a venture capital firm.

“Wikipedia is losing its objectivity,” said the billionaire via his official Twitter reply.

Wikipedia is losing its objectivity @jimmy_wales — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2022

Musk even tagged the official account of Jimmy Wales, one of the two founders of Wikipedia.

As of press time, the tweet of Elon already generated more than 40,000 likes, 3,200 retweets, and 460 quote tweets.

On the other hand, other users also agreed with his statement. Meanwhile, some individuals said that Wikipedia did not have any goal right from the start.

The “recession” page of Wikipedia suddenly became an issue after many editors changed the word’s definition numerous times.

As of writing, the page is still locked. But, registered and established users can still edit the section. On the official website, the online encyclopedia explained why it decided to remove the edit button.

The company said that the article may be affected by the ongoing political debate in the United States. Wikipedia further explained that the information on the site is expected to change rapidly as the event continues.

It added that registered users can edit the section, but if their provided information doesn’t have reliable sources, the changes will be removed.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s buyout deal is being blamed for the revenue loss of Twitter.

On the other hand, the trial between Elon Musk and Twitter has been scheduled for Oct. 17.

