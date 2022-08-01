iPad Pro 2022: Release Date, Specifications, Price in US and UK – DealNTech

Ads

Mehtab Ansari

Now that it’s been a year since the launch of the iPad Pro 2021 lineup, we are waiting for a new upgraded iPad Pro this year. Last year, we saw massive improvements to the iPad Pro like the M1 chip, thunderbolt port, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. These new features captivated the users and fans.

Apple recently released the iPad Air 5th generation with the same M1 chip as the Pro models at a really affordable price. The new iPad mini also features a similar design to the Pro models and a very powerful chip, the A15. This further blurred the line between the iPad Pro 2021 and other iPad models making them very similar. Let’s see what new and unique features Apple will bring to the next iPad Pro to differentiate it from the other iPad models better.

Apple does not have any consistent or specific timeline for releasing the iPads or the iPad Pro, unlike the iPhones, which are usually released in September. Moreover, there is no official information regarding the release date of the iPad Pro 2022. For instance, the iPad Pro 2021 was released in May 2021 and the iPad Pro 2020 in March 2020. But the iPad Pro 2018 was launched in November 2018. This inconsistent launch pattern does not give any clear idea of when the iPad Pro 2022 might launch.

However, since there should be an iPhone launch event at the end of this year in September, we can expect the iPad Pro 2022 to launch in the same event. This should be no surprise as we saw the release of the iPad 9th generation during the iPhone 12 event held last year.

Recent reports suggest that the iPad Pro 2022 might feature a titanium alloy body for better durability. The display will be more scratch resistant and have thinner bezels than its predecessor. A redesign seems impossible as of now. As for the chip, we may see the rumoured M2 chip and up to 2TB of storage in these pro iPads.

Other specifications include a rumoured triple camera set up but we do not know what the third camera will be for. The third camera could be a telephoto lens. Both the iPad Pro models— 11-inch and 12.9-inch will feature a mini-LED display. Others suggest that the iPad Pro 2022 might feature an OLED LTPO display. Some rumours also suggest the addition of MagSafe to the iPad Pro 2022.

Here are the full rumoured specifications of iPad Pro 2022 11-inch and 12.9-inch:

The above price is not official and it is based on the pricing of the iPad Pro 2021. The iPad Pro 2022 could be priced at a similar price range as its predecessor.

These are just early details and hence specs and other details may alter over time. The iPad Pro 2022 seems to be very good, at least according to the earlier leaks and rumours. What do you think of the new iPad Pro 2022 and what new features are you expecting in the iPad Pro 2022? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned for the latest news on iPad and other Apple leaks.



