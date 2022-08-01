Hulu Live TV Review 2022: Is Hulu + Live TV Worth The Money? – TV Guide

Ads

Everything you need to know about Hulu’s Live TV streaming service including prices, channels, and how it stands up to the competition.

Hulu + Live TV is an easy way to cut the cord, especially if you already have a Hulu account. In addition to the huge on-demand library that you’re used to, you’ll gain access to more than 85 live channels. You can even continue to watch local networks in most areas. You can record your favorite shows and movies on a cloud DVR with unlimited storage space available, and create up to six individual user profiles to personalize your experience. We love it, and most subscribers will too.

You can take advantage of Hulu + Live TV without a contract, meaning you can cancel the service without penalty at any time. While you’re unlikely to find a Hulu discount, you can check out the service with the Hulu free trial offer (not available with Hulu + Live TV).

Hulu + Live TV is known for having the most local broadcast channels and access to the biggest on-demand library of any streaming service. It also creates its own programming, with many Hulu Originals receiving popular and critical acclaim, including the Emmy Award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, Emmy-nominated drama Little Fires Everywhere, critically acclaimed comedy Pen15, and much more.

Hulu offers two plans for live TV, both of which are likely to be competitive with your local cable company:

With this plan, you can stream more than 85 channels, including the local broadcast channels in most markets, along with sports, news and entertainment shows. It comes with a cloud DVR with unlimited hours of storage, and you can watch shows on two screens at the same time.

You also get unlimited access to more than 80,000 movies and TV episodes, including many popular Hulu Originals. However, this plan is supported by ads, so you will see commercials in the on-demand shows and movies. You’ll also get the commercials shown in the live TV broadcasts.

This plan features everything in the basic Hulu + Live TV plan. But this plan gives you a break from the ads when it comes to on-demand entertainment, because most shows and movies in the streaming library won’t include commercials. However, you’ll still see the commercials that air on the live channels.

Let’s get down to it. You want to know how Hulu + Live TV compares to similar live streaming platforms. See the chart below for a quick look at how Hulu + Live TV compares to some of the other streaming services.

With the exception of Philo, Hulu + Live TV has the lowest monthly price. But unlike Philo, Hulu TV includes all the major local broadcast networks in most markets.

Hulu + Live TV offers a variety of features so you can customize your experience.

Hulu + Live TV comes with an unlimited cloud DVR so you can record your favorite shows. In addition to being able to record more shows and sporting events, you can also skip over the commercials in your recordings.

With your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can stream shows on two devices at the same time. This is a feature you can upgrade. For an additional $10/mo., you can stream on an unlimited number of devices when you’re home and on up to three devices when you’re on-the-go. This can be great for a large family where the kids want to watch different shows than their parents at the same time.

Hulu + Live TV is a great service for sports fans too. Games from MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, English Premier League, and more are available. Among the sports channels included in the package are ACC Network, Big 10 Network, CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, ESPN College Extra, FS1, FS2, Golf, NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, TNT, and more.

Among the major sporting events you can watch on Hulu + Live TV are MLB World Series, NFL Super Bowl, Golf’s U.S. Open, NASCAR Cup Series, Wimbledon Championships for tennis, cycling’s Tour de France, and more.

Hulu + Live TV features something called the Live Guide. When you navigate away from the on-demand library into the live TV function, this guide is what you use to get around. The Live Guide has a few filters on the left side of the screen, which are: Recent, Channels, Favorites, Sports, News, Movies, and Kids.

The majority of the screen contains a grid of channels, similar to a traditional cable box screen, which shows you what is currently airing and allows you to scroll to the right to view upcoming programs.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers have access to unlimited DVR recording space. Because your programs are recorded to the cloud, not a local hard drive, you can view them from anywhere that you’re logged into your Hulu + Live TV account. Set recordings using the Details page on a particular show, movie, or event. You can access your recordings by going to Manage DVR in My Stuff.

Hulu content is available in a variety of resolutions, based on your available bandwidth and your device. Content may be viewed in Standard HD at 720p, Full HD at 1080p, 4K Ultra HD, and 60FPS (frames per second) high definition.

In addition to most of the standard cable channels, in most markets, Hulu + Live TV offers the major local broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. The only local network not included is PBS. The chart below shows how Hulu + Live TV compares to other streaming services. Hulu holds up pretty well, to say the least.

One of the best things about switching from cable to a live TV streaming service like Hulu is that you can watch from almost anywhere you can connect to the internet. From your computer to mobile and streaming devices, you can watch Hulu + Live TV from most devices, including:

Windows and macOS desktops and laptops

Apple iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch

Android smartphones and tablets

Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets

Android TV (Google TV)

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Roku

LG (via webOS)

Samsung (via Tizen)

Vizio (via SmartCast)

Nintendo Switch

Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

In addition to the local broadcast channels depending on your area, channels you’ll find with your Hulu + Live TV subscription are:

A&E

ABC News

ACC Network

Adult Swim

AMC

Animal Planet

Awesomeness TV

BBC America

BET

Big 10 Network

Bloomberg Television

Bravo

Cartoon Network

CBS News

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar

CMT

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

Comedy Central

Complex

Cooking Channel

COZI TV

The CW

Discovery

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XC

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

ESPN College Extra

Food Network

Fox Business

Fox News

FS1

FS2

Freeform

Fuse

FX

FXM

FXX

Golf

HereTV

HGTV

History

HLN

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Motortrend

MSNBC

MTV

NASA

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

NBC News

NBC Sports Network

Nickelodeon

Olympic Channel

Oxygen

Pocket Watch

Pop

QVC

Science

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

SyFy

Tastemade

TBS

TCM

Telemundo

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

TruTV

TV Land

Universal Kids

USA

VH1

Vice

WGN America

While YouTube TV offers many of these channels, it lacks some of the channels that are available on Hulu + Live TV, such as A&E, Bloomberg Television, CBS Sports Network, History Channel, Lifetime, Vice, and others. Philo and fuboTV do not include many of the channels Hulu + Live TV offers. See the full Hulu Channels List and Add Ons here.

You can also add many of the major premium channels to your subscription. Among these are: HBO Max, Starz, and Showtime.

Beyond the premium channels, Hulu + Live TV also offers additional add-on programming:

The Disney Bundle includes the basic, ad-supported Hulu plan, along with Disney+ and ESPN+. This gives you access to Disney shows and movies, along with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. You’ll also be able to watch thousands of live and archived sporting events, along with ESPN original programming and its on-demand library. This is a fantastic Hulu deal, even if it doesn’t include Hulu + Live TV.

This Hulu + Live TV bundle includes everything in the Disney Bundle above, plus all the benefits of a Hulu + Live TV plan, including more than 85 live TV channels.

American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, FYI, Great American Country, Lifetime Movies, Military History Channel, and Science.

CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, History Channel en Español, NBC Universo.

This bundle doesn’t include Live TV, but instead offers Spotify premium and access to the Showtime catalog on Hulu.

This bundle doesn’t include Live TV, as only ad-supported Hulu packages are offered with this Bundle. However for a low price you can get a premium streaming service and a great phone plan.

We most definitely think so. Hulu + Live TV is one of the best alternatives to cable or satellite, and, at a starting price of $70/mo., it comes at a much more reasonable price. With access to more than 85 channels, Hulu Originals, and Hulu’s massive on-demand library, you get the best of entertainment, sports, documentaries and news programming all in one place.

With Hulu’s add-on and upgrade options, you can customize the service to your enjoyment. Give it a shot and see if Hulu + Live TV is the right streaming service for you.

