Dogecoin to Pak Rupee on July 31, 2022 – Pkrevenue.com

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Dogecoin (DOGE) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs16.93 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs16.40 at closing on July 30, 2022.
The rate of Dogecoin in US Dollar (USD) is $0.07 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Dogecoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $0.07 at closing on July 30, 2022.
Ripple to Pak Rupee on July 31, 2022
KARACHI: The exchange rate of Ripple (XRP) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs92.78 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs87.41 at closing on July 30, 2022.
The rate of Ripple in US Dollar (USD) is $0.39 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Ripple has been calculated and compared with the rate of $0.37 at closing on July 30, 2022.
Bitcoin to Pak Rupee on July 31, 2022
KARACHI: The exchange rate of Bitcoin (BTC) in Pak Rupee (PKR) is Rs5,675,791.89 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST), in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate Rs5,677,993.40 at closing on July 30, 2022.
The rate of Bitcoin in US Dollar (USD) is $23,737.42 on July 31, 2022 at 11:41 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) in the open exchange market. The rate of Bitcoin has been calculated and compared with the rate $23,746.63 at closing on July 30, 2022.
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
