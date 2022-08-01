TA: Bitcoin Price Restarts Increase After Fed Rate Hike But Resistance Intact – NewsBTC

Ads

Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $22,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $23,000 and $23,700 to continue higher.

Bitcoin price stayed above the $21,000 support zone. It formed a base above the $21,000 level and started a fresh increase. The recent fed interest rate hike triggered a sharp upward move above the $22,000 resistance.

The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $23,744 swing high to $20,750 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $21,800 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price is now trading above the $22,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It seems like the price is facing a strong resistance near the $23,000 zone.



The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $23,744 swing high to $20,750 low is also acting as a resistance. The next key resistance is near the $23,750 zone. A close above the $23,750 resistance zone could set the pace for a strong increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $24,500 level. The next major resistance sits near the $25,000 level.

If bitcoin fails to clear the $23,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $22,500 level.

The next major support now sits near the $22,150 and $22,000 levels. A close below the $22,000 support zone might restart downtrend. In the stated case, the price might revisit the $21,000 support in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the overbought zone.

Major Support Levels – $22,500, followed by $22,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $23,000, $23,550 and $23,750.

