iOS 16 Emojis: What New Faces and Symbols Are Being Added in 2022? – Game Revolution

With iOS 16 now in the hands of developers (and people claiming to be developers), many are wondering if the new version of iOS comes packed with new emojis. Most annual overhauls come with new faces and symbols included as part of the package, so what about iOS 16? Here’s what’s known so far about the iOS 16 emojis list and when iPhone users can expect to be able to use them.



At the time of writing, Apple has not confirmed any details on the new iPhone emojis that may come bundled with iOS 16.

Here are the latest iPhone emojis for 2022:

New iPhone emojis are expected to be released during fall 2022. This is when the new iPhone 14 is expected to launch alongside iOS 16. Before then, it’s possible that Apple will roll out other emoji updates, adding more emojis in more minor X.1 updates.

Stay tuned for more Apple emoji news as and when it is revealed.

