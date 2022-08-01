What time will Apple release iOS 15 to the public? – 9to5Mac

Ads

September 20, 2021

Michael Potuck

– Sep. 20th 2021 7:45 am PT

@michaelpotuck

Apple took the wraps off iOS 15 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. With September 20 right around the corner, the official release for the latest iPhone software is close and comes with an all-new Safari, Focus mode, Live Text, redesigned Notifications, Background Sounds, and more. Let’s look at answering the question “when does iOS 15 come out?”

Update 9/20 10 am PT: iOS 15 is now officially available for all users.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Update 9/20: Apple is set to officially launch iOS 15, today, September 20. Here’s what time the update will likely land.

Last year, iOS 14 arrived at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET. Interestingly, that was an outlier as Apple decided to launch the public release just one day after its iPhone 12 event.

This year, Apple returned to launching iOS 15 a week after the iPhone 13 event. And in years past, iOS 11, 12, and 13, were all made available at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

There’s no guarantee, but it seems likely Apple may launch iOS 15 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET today, September 20.

The yearly major iOS releases normally come out after Apple’s September event. While that hasn’t been publicly announced this year, we can look at the past few years to get a good idea of when that’s likely to happen.

Apple has historically released iOS about a week after its September event in previous years, but it shook things up in 2020 by officially launching iOS 14 just one day after the Time Flies event.

Past iOS release dates:

If Apple sticks with its trend of holding its event in the second full week of September this year and also releases the new software the day after, we could see iOS 15 come out as early as September 15.

However, if Apple either pushes its event to later in the month or doesn’t launch the new OS a day after the event, we could see this year’s major iOS update come out later in September.

It also looks like we’ll see Apple release iOS 14.8 before its September event. And as far as hardware, stay up to date with everything we know about the upcoming iPhones:

If you don’t want to hang on until September for iOS 15, Apple’s free public beta is quite stable at this point in the testing cycle. Check out our guide on installing the iOS beta here.

However, it’s still best to install it on a secondary device, not your primary iPhone or iPad since there are still performance bugs and other issues that will be fixed in the weeks ahead.

And if you want to check out everything to get excited about, take a look at our comprehensive feature roundup and other hands-on walkthroughs below:

var postYoutubePlayer;function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() { postYoutubePlayer = new YT.Player( “post-youtube-video” ); }

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

@michaelpotuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Apple reports record Q3 2022 earnings

iPhone 14 Pro always-on screen behavior previewed

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Daily!

Hands-on: Stage Manager for iPad [Video]

Ads

source