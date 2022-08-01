Apple iOS 16: The 7 Dazzling iPhone Upgrades Coming Soon – Forbes

Ads

The next iPhone software may have a bunch of cool upgrades.

The next iPhone software will almost certainly land in the fall, but there’s plenty of talk about iOS 16 now. And why not? As you’ll know, it’s going to be front-and-center at WWDC this year, with details revealed at the keynote on Monday, June 6 at 10AM Pacific.

It’ll be released to developers soon after that (perhaps the same day) and then, a few weeks later, as a public beta. So, anyone can get their hands on iOS 16 by the end of June, if last year’s timetable is followed. Which means you could be using it in just 10 weeks’ time. Here’s what we know so far.

Mark Gurman, in his most recent Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, says that iOS 16 will bring “fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications.” Gurman, who says the codename for iOS 16 is Sydney,

Health is one of the key features expecting an upgrade this year.

There’s a second part to Gurman’s sentence about significant enhancements, saying it will include these notifications, “and new health-tracking features.” Note that Gurman is talking about iOS not watchOS, so he must be referring to the iPhone, not Apple Watch. Though it’s certainly expected that there will be health and fitness additions for the Watch as well.

This is already a sophisticated health monitor, working as a pedometer, for instance, and ascertaining your Walking Steadiness, which it can automatically record “when you carry your iPhone in a pocket or holder near your waist.”

Even so, health tracking improvements which don’t require an Apple Watch, are intriguing. There are already apps available which let you measure your heart rate using the iPhone camera, but nothing like this from Apple directly. Could Apple be introducing its own?

Another report claims that a medicine management feature, scanning pills to make sure you remember to take medications with the help of reminders, will arrive in iOS 16. There may also be new elements focused on women’s health.

Or maybe sleep tracking will be expanded for the iPhone. It’s already on the Apple Watch, but if you don’t have one or haven’t got into the charge-while-you’re-breakfasting routine, then adding sleep tracking to the iPhone could be cool. It would likely work on audio signals such as movement, breathing or snoring (not that you snore, of course you don’t) and could work independently from or in conjunction with the Apple Watch.

According to 9to5Mac, there are already indications in macOS software that changes to Focus mode are coming. That’s the system that lets you control how much you’re interrupted according to set parameters.

If you’ve ever sent a message to someone only to be warned that the person “has notifications silenced”, then you’ve seen Focus mode in action. You then have the choice of notifying them quietly or loudly.

I will say that I’ve often sent a message to friends asking if they knew their notifications were muted and often had a reply saying, “Oh, really?” or even “Not again!”

Right now, Focus mode options include Driving, Fitness, Gaming, Mindfulness and Reading, so expect these categories to be expanded and more customizations possible.

This is a feature predicted to arrive for the iPhone and also Apple Watch with watchOS 9. The Watch already has the brilliant Fall Detection, where if you take a hard fall and don’t move for 60 seconds the Watch sounds an alarm and even contacts emergency services. This is a similar thing, measuring a sudden and extreme movement change when you’re in a vehicle. It will contact emergency services, providing them with location data.

The next iPhone software will surely upgrade the Apple Music offering.

When Apple bought the brilliant classical music app, Primephonic, it was to add that app’s remarkable understanding of classical music to Apple Music. Primephonic had exceptional search parameters, to satisfy the most demanding of classical music lovers. Oliver Schusser, who runs Apple Music, told me last year, “We will build an experience that I’m convinced classical enthusiasts will say is a superior experience, because we’re building on what Primephonic has done.”

It looks like iOS 16 will bring an optional Apple Music app devoted to classical, with the user interface so successful on Primephonic and support for Lossless and Spatial Audio.

There have been hints of Apple Classical in beta versions of iOS 15, so it could come in iOS 15.5.

As you’ll have heard, Apple is likely developing an augmented reality headset, and it could be announced as early as this year. WWDC would have been a good time to do so because developers will want in and could start working on it. After all, Apple follows a clear playbook for major new product category releases with a reveal months ahead of the public launch.

While it now seems highly unlikely that the headset will be on show at WWDC, early versions of iOS 16 are, according to Gurman, “chock-full of references to the headset and its interactions with the iPhone”. That suggests that the headset is intended to be ready for some point in the iOS 16 timeframe, that is, before fall 2023.

In the short-term, then, we can expect big updates to ARKit, the framework developers use for AR features.

There’ll be more than this, for sure, but Gurman has mentioned a new multitasking interface for iPadOS. Although using the iPad has transformed in recent years with Split View, a new dock and other ways to enable multi-window usage, it looks like more improvements are on the way.

It’s true that multitasking is the one area of iPadOS that still doesn’t properly compete with the elegance of macOS or Windows on a computer. Apple has brought iPadOS and macOS closer together in recent years while still emphasizing how they’re different, and better multitasking on the tablet would be a big step forward.

The announcement of iOS 16 isn’t far away, but there’s still time for more leaks and rumors. More as we have it.

