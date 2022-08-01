Amazon Prime Day 2022: Select staffers' favorite deals – NBC News

Ads

Last week, the Select team spent hours covering Amazon Prime Day 2022, a two-day sale event during which Prime members found deep discounts on products in categories ranging from vacuums and pet products to mattresses and fitness equipment. But we didn’t just report on the sales and deals — Select staffers partook in the festivities too, purchasing tech, home and kitchen products and more. Here are a few of their favorites.

The AirPods Pro wireless earbuds were available at a historic low price for Prime Day, and Select writer Shari Uyehara took advantage of the deal. “After testing them out in store,” Uyehara said, “I grew to like the transparency and noise canceling features.” The earbuds have 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge and come with a MagSafe charging case that holds over 24 hours’ worth of battery, according to the brand. They also come with three sizes of silicone tips that should fit most ears.

Both Select editor Morgan Greenwald and Select writer Zoe Malin bought the latest Apple Watch model, the Series 7, this Prime Day. “My new watch arrived on Saturday and I’ve been playing with it incessantly ever since,” Greenwald said. Malin mentioned that the watch is “a great addition” to her exercise plan, highlighting its accurate location, heart rate and blood oxygen level tracking.

Greenwald also purchased this carpet cleaner she found on TikTok — “I desperately needed a way to clean the seats in my car,” she said. This carpet cleaner gets rid of stains using its spray and suction functions, the brand says, and it has a tank capacity of 48 ounces.

Select writer Mili Godio didn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an espresso machine. But when she saw this Nespresso model was $100 off, she jumped at it. “Not only does it make a tasty espresso-based drink to wake me up in the morning,” Godio said, “but its capsule design also makes the process super quick and easy.” The bundle she bought includes the espresso machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and 32 Nespresso VertuoLine pods.

Malin just moved into a new apartment and was searching for a smart home hub. Available for under $40 on Prime Day, the Echo Dot she purchased comes with a digital clock in addition to features like voice control you’d expect from a smart speaker.

