These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple – FXStreet

Ads

Akash Girimath

FXStreet Follow Following

LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. Investors need to be careful because this bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.

LUNA 2.0 price has finally swept the lower limit of the $3.50 to $10.20 range formed on May 28. After a brief move above the range high on May 30, LUNA was expected to take a U-turn and sweep the range low.

As of June 8, LUNA price has officially tagged the $3.50 support level, indicating that a shift in narrative is around the corner. Going forward, if the ranges are to hold, LUNA's reboot should recover quickly above the range low at $3.50 and start rallying higher.

The first stop for this move would be the midpoint of the range at $6.85. This run-up would constitute a 96% ascent. However, the ideal scenario would include LUNA 2.0 price attempting to revisit the range high at $10.20.

This climb would represent a 190% gain and is likely where the short-term ceiling is present for LUNA bulls. However, considering the brutal sell-off from its all-time high at $30, the $10.24 level is hardly a place for rest.

If the bulls have high conviction, they are likely to push LUNA 2.0 price to revert to the mean. Drawing a Fibonacci retracement tool from $30 to $3.50 shows that the midpoint of this crash is at around $16.75. From the current position, this would result in a 392% gain for the average investor.



LUNA/USDT 1-hour chart

Further supporting a trend shift for LUNA 2.0 price is the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). This index is a momentum-based oscillator that helps monitor both the current, as well as historical, strengths and weaknesses of a particular market.

After a massive crash, the RSI is hovering below 30 aka the oversold zone. Often, when an asset reaches the oversold zone, there is a shift in momentum from bears to bulls, suggesting that the buyers are taking over. Ultimately, this leads to a reversal of the underlying asset’s price.

Interestingly, this outlook falls in line with the technicals, which are also forecasting a shift in trend after the sweep of the range low at $3.50.



Relative Strenght Index

Adding credence to the optimistic narrative for LUNA price is the Awesome Oscillator indicator, which is used to measure the market momentum. More importantly, this indicator is forming ‘bullish twin peaks’.

Bullish twin peaks occur when there are two peaks below the zero line. The second peak is higher than the first peak and is followed by a green bar. Additionally, the trough between the two peaks must remain below the zero line.

For LUNA 2.0, however, the Awesome Oscillator is yet to print a green line in the second peak.



Awesome Oscillator

While the outlook seems overly bullish for LUNA 2.0 price, a daily candlestick close below the range low at $3.50 without a quick recovery would invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, LUNA could crash to its listing price at $0.50.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion after retesting a major hurdle. This development could result in a correction if bulls can't make a comeback. Ethereum price, despite the Merge narrative, remains correlated to BTC and could tumble if the big crypto does.

Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.

Tezos price has been consolidating for quite some time and shows clear signs that it is ready to move higher. Investors can hop on this train for a quick gain as bulls align and take control.

AVAX price looks ready to trigger a run-up as it creates stable launching pads. This development comes after Avalanche bulls have managed to produce a string of higher lows and higher highs since June 19.

Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source