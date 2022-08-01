Crypto Exchange Finds a New Source of Revenue: 'Inactivity Fee' – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

As more Americans move to the suburbs and work from home, with many planning to stay, demand for high-speed internet in less populated areas has skyrocketed. But supply isn’t keeping up.

HSBC UK Gives Staff £1,500 Boost to Help With Cost of Living

Surging Stock Market Is Heading Into Riskiest Months of the Year

Alibaba Drops as Inclusion in US Delisting List Fuels Jitters

Indonesia Briefly Blocks PayPal in Move to Police Its Internet

Investors Think Elon Musk Will Sell More Tesla Stock, Even If He Doesn’t Buy Twitter

South Africa Minister Says Central Bank Mandate Can Boost Jobs

Labour’s Nandy Attends Picket Line in Challenge to Starmer

Londoners Leaving the City in Droves as Covid Trend Persists

With $208 Billion Between Them, Asia’s Two Richest Men Face Off

Appalachian Cultural Center Reeling From Historic Flooding

Bill Russell, Boston Celtics NBA Hall of Fame Star, Dies at 88

America’s Green Energy Tilts Purple: Elements by Liam Denning

At Last, a Simple Strategy for Covid Booster Shots

Wishful Thinking Won’t Help the Fed Beat Inflation

One of TikTok’s Biggest Stars Roasts Dudes for Their Misogyny, Racism, and Fatphobia

The Indian Government’s Fight Against ‘Fake News’ Targets Political Dissent

Jazzercise Is Alive and Kicking Decades After It Got Started

Euro 2022 Smashes Football Records, Except Prize Money

Nichelle Nichols, Who Broke Race Code on ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89

Bill Russell, NBA Star And Civil Rights Pioneer, Dies At 88

Tesla Model 3s Sell Used for $91,000 to Eager Australian Buyers

Why Fighting Climate Change Is a Laughing Matter (Sometimes)

Think Your Street Needs a Redesign? Ask an AI

I Got a Crash Course in Rodent Control at D.C.’s Rat Academy

NYC Wants In-Person Dining Back. Will Restaurant Week Be the Ticket?

What Happens When Cops Seize Crypto and Bitcoin?

Tighter Bank Rules Give Dubai’s Crypto Shops a New Allure

‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto Fans Wager on Ether Surpassing Bitcoin



Crypto exchange Bitstamp plans to charge a monthly “inactivity fee” for certain users, as the market downturn weighs on trading volume in the industry.

The charges, at 10 euros ($10.27) per month, will apply to accounts that haven’t traded, deposited, withdrawn or staked assets for a year with a total balance of less than 200 euros, starting Aug. 1, Bitstamp said in a company blog. Users in the US aren’t subject to the charges.

source