Robot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Increases Allocation to Ethereum, Polygon and Additional Smart… – The Daily Hodl

A robot that’s garnered a reputation for outpacing the crypto markets is revealing its latest portfolio allocations as the early July rally fizzles out.
Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to create algorithmic portfolio assessments consistent with a “hive mind” consensus.
The bot’s freshest data finds that traders’ risk appetite remains about the same as last week, with most market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with a dozen altcoins in addition to crypto stalwarts Ethereum (ETH) at 50% and Bitcoin (BTC) at 43%.
Squeezing into second place with a 46% heavyweight allocation was the Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL), and rounding out the top five each with a 30% boost were the US dollar-pegged stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) and popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s native token BNB.
“Latest results of the Real Vision Exchange crypto survey. Solana overtakes Bitcoin and USDC exposure ramped up.
1. Ethereum 50%
2. Solana 46%
3. Bitcoin 43%
4. USDC 30%
5. Binance 30%”
Taking sixth place at 15% overweight was decentralized application-creating protocol Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), followed by enterprise-grade interoperability solution provider Quant Network (QNT) at 8%.
A lucky number seven crypto assets all received a 7% heavyweight allocation, including the smart contract platforms Avalanche (AVAX) and Algorand (ALGO), plus layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), scalability and interoperability ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM), decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), decentralized finance protocol Uniswap (UNI), and ETH challenger Cardano (ADA).
Regarding the latest survey-based exchange portfolio allocation, Real Vision says,
“Both the survey participants and the Bot de-risk by increasing USDC exposure.
In addition, we see a shift towards large cap tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Bot still likes Polygon.”
The survey portfolio breakdown was 40.6% ETH, 24.4% BTC, 20.3% SOL, and 14.8% USDC.
The bot was a bit more adventurous, adding four other altcoins to its portfolio while not choosing SOL.
The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst and hedge fund CEO Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.
Real Vision founder and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing,” saying it outperforms an aggregated bucket of top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.
