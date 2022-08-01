New iPhone 14 Max coming; you will get a massive phone at cheaper rates – HT Tech

Ads

We are just over a month away from the launch of the iPhone 14 series but rumors and leaks have already given us insight about the expected specifications and designs. While we are excitedly waiting for the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple will reportedly scrap its mini model this year. Yes, there will be no iPhone 14 mini. Instead, it will replace the iPhone 14 mini model with the iPhone 14 Max, which will have a massive screen and that too at a cheaper rate. This year Apple will launch 4 models – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple had introduced the 5.4-inch iPhone ‘mini’ to the iPhone 12 lineup in 2020. Despite several good reviews, it did not bring in adequate sales numbers for Apple. According to a report from analysts at CIRP back then, iPhone 12 mini only shared 6% of overall iPhone 12 sales in the first two months. It performed even worse than older models like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the budget-oriented iPhone SE. The same was observed in the iPhone 13 line up as well. iPhone 13 mini was the least selling model of this lineup.

And on top of it all, Apple is facing massive chip shortages, not just because of the pandemic but also disrupted global chains and disproportionate demands. Hence, the tech giant seems to be killing the least selling model.

We can expect that Apple going with a non-Pro Max model is a great idea at a cheaper rate. The device is expected to be priced at $899. The iPhone 14 Max is likely to feature a 6.7 inch display similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.1-inch screen.

