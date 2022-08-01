Grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for just $80 and get free training – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business(opens in a new tab) is usually $1,549, but as of March 31, it’s a whopping 94% off, so you can get it for just $79.99.

Microsoft Office(opens in a new tab) isn’t going away any time soon. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and now Teams (thanks, pandemic) have secured their places in office culture for the foreseeable future — even if that office culture is now just you at home in your sweats.

It’s probably about time you purchased a Microsoft Office license for yourself, and actually learned how to use all the programs. There’s no time like the present, since you can score a lifetime license to Office and a training bundle for over 90% off with no code needed to redeem the savings.

This Office bundle includes a lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. You’ll get instant delivery and download access to start using the programs right away. The six included training courses will get you up to date on the latest 2021 versions of each program. With eight hours of in-depth content, led by pros like Chris Dutton of Maven Analytics, you’ll get a better understanding of the programs you likely use everyday. But in case you have some growing pains with the software, you’ll also get lifetime access to free customer service.

A lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac alone costs $349. Add in the training, and this bundle is valued at $1,549. For a limited time, however, you can score both the software and the training for only $79.99(opens in a new tab). The same bundle for Windows will also cost you $79.99(opens in a new tab) — but you’ll also get two additional programs, Publisher and Access.

