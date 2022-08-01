See how your Michigan town is spending its stimulus money – MLive.com

Ads

Michigan is receiving $10.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money.

Your $1,400 stimulus check from last spring may be long gone by now, but other funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are still being doled out.

Michigan governments are getting a combined $10.3 billion in ARPA stimulus dollars. The first half was sent in 2021 and the second half is going out this summer.

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 7/1/2022).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source