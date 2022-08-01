NFT corner: How are LuluLand and Alien Secret Society NFTs faring? – Kalkine Media

Ads

NFT corner: How are LuluLand and Alien Secret Society NFTs faring?

The allure of blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is refusing to die down. Although cryptocurrencies have lost massive value in 2022, new NFT launches have kept enthusiasts busy.

A few of the new NFT collections belong to big names like actor Bill Murray and singer Madonna. Nickelodeon NFTs were also released last month, and assets linked to famous jewellery brand Tiffany’s are also on the block now. However, let us today explore two collections linked to relatively less popular and entirely new brands.

The names are LuluLand and Alien Secret Society. Let us explore.

LuluLand is a digital city that exists in the wider metaverse of The Sandbox. It bills itself as an “advertising solution” in Web 3.0, besides being an immersive space with games, virtual land, and digital assets. LuluLand began minting its “Genesis” premium passes in May this year. The pass holders could win digital in-game items like “Lulusword”.

Last week, LuluLand also held an AMA (Ask Me Anything), which had giveaways like LuluLand’s village house NFTs. It is notable that a seemingly separate set of NFTs, which should not be confused with LuluLand, is available on Binance’s NFT platform. It is titled Lulu Market Limited Land, and it provides land NFTs of Lulu Market.

This project bills itself as an “exclusive” business club, also dubbed A$$. The project seems to have followed in the footsteps of CryptoPunk and BAYC. In Alien Secret Society, NFTs (which are 9,999 in number) are linked to alien characters, with their uniqueness based on traits.

It is being claimed that some of these Alien NFTs would provide privileges like access to exclusive events within the A$$ club. The project is using the services of Ethereum for the minting of NFTs. For now, Alien Secret Society assets are trading on OpenSea after their initial minting and public sale in December 2021.

The floor price of the assets on OpenSea’s marketplace is 0.04 ETH, as of writing. This is very less as compared to the prices at which the assets of CryptoPunk and other popular names like Beeple have traded.



LuluLand World NFTs were released in May 2022, but the collection could not make an impact like Beeple’s or Pak’s artworks. A separate Lulu Market project is also selling land NFTs, and its success or failure will become clear in the coming months. On the other hand, Alien Secret Society NFTs seem to have failed in attracting high bids from enthusiasts.

