AWS Vs. Microsoft Vs. Google Cloud Earnings Face-Off – CRN

The three largest cloud providers in the world all recently released their quarterly financial earnings results. CRN breaks down the key cloud numbers for AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud.

Cloud Sales, Growth Rate, Operating Income And Market Share Comparisons

The three largest cloud providers on the planet each released their quarterly financial earnings results this week, providing a window into just how well Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s cloud businesses are doing.

Additionally, Synergy Research Group also released today new second quarter 2022 global cloud market share data with AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud leading the way.

In fact, the three cloud giants now combine for approximately 65 percent of the total worldwide cloud infrastructure services market, which reached $54.7 billion in the second quarter of 2022, according to Synergy’s data.

AWS, Azure and Google Cloud are locked into a long-term battle aiming to become the dominant cloud market leader by investing billions in building new data centers, acquiring companies, doubling down on cybersecurity and expanding globally.

AWS is the pioneer in cloud computing with well over a decade in the market it helped create.

As the largest software company in the world, Microsoft is seeking to digitally transition its massive customer base to the Azure cloud.

Google was late to the cloud computing market, but is seeing significant growth over the past few years after hiring Thomas Kurian as its new CEO in late 2018.

In terms of quarterly financial earnings, all three companies released their results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

For Google and AWS, this represented their second fiscal quarter 2022. For Microsoft, it represents the company’s fourth fiscal quarter 2022.

Google Cloud includes Google’s infrastructure and platform services, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers.

AWS is Amazon’s cloud infrastructure and platform services business, which includes more than 200 products and services.

While Amazon breaks out its AWS sales and Google breaks down its Google Cloud revenue, Microsoft does not disclose specific Azure revenue dollars.

However, Microsoft does offer Azure revenue growth percentage as well as sales figures for a segment dubbed Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud—which includes Azure public cloud for application hosting, SQL Server, Windows Server and enterprise services. The company cites its overall cloud sales as “Microsoft Cloud” although the generic term does not explain what it entails.

CRN breaks down total cloud sales, operating income, cloud growth rates and worldwide market share for the second quarter 2022 for Amazon, Microsoft and Google as well as remarks from CEO’s Andy Jassy, Satya Nadella, and Sundar Pichai.



