Buy a Samsung phone at the price of Rs 74,999 for only Rs 34,990, the offer is only for 1 day – News84Media – News84Media.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik made this big decision after the clash with Mohit Malik

Jr NTR Expressed His Love By Sharing A Photo With His Wife, Fans Said – ‘Couple Goal’

From testicles to cow dung tea, what did Bollywood stars eat in Man Vs Wild?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The show was trolled because of this scene, trolls called it “adult content”

When Vidya Balan Opened The Room Secret, She Said What She Did First After ‘Acting’

Foreign investors stunned in Indian stock market invested Rs 4,989 crore in shares in July

NPS scheme: special account opened in the name of the woman, Rs 44,793 will be available every month, see what is special

Rise in interest rates: DBS Bank gave a big gift to customers, again raised interest rates on FD

Bajaj Finance profit of Rs 2,596 crore, the highest profit ever

Indian Railways: Please note that these trains will remain canceled due to non-interlocking

How To Get Personal Loan Through LoanBuzz Apps

How To Get Personal Loan Through ePaisa Loan App

Star Trek heroine Nickel Nichols 89. died on

In California, the intensity of the biggest fire of the year is increasing

Colombia: the social and ecological cost of coal that Berlin wants to import

Seeds of hope for the most disadvantaged, in a solidarity garden in Rio

Live: First shipment of Ukrainian grain ready to leave Odessa

Blaupunkt anniversary sale: 40% off smart TVs, find out more

Independence Day 2022: Buy Tricolor Online From Amazon, Flipkart Plus Post Offices For Every Household

Are Hackers Reading Your Mail? Know here the details of Gmail, Microsoft Edge extension leak

The biggest cell! Smartphones up to 75% off, Smart TVs up to 60% off

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS launched in India, will run for 20 hours on a single charge

CM Yogi liked Anganwadi worker teaching method, told the story to teachers

BSA from Firozabad became Teej Queen: Akanksha Samiti celebrated Hariyali Teej at Rifle Club, CMS became Ever Green Beauty

Monday Sawan: Crowd gathered at Kashi Vishwanath, ban on bathing at Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Crime scene of Anant Soni murder case recreated: BJP leader’s son couldn’t use gun, family members say – district secretary general should be arrested

Explosives will be installed in the twin towers from tomorrow: the building awaits the NOC of the police, the authorization must be obtained from Nagpur

Best phone deal on Amazon: Amazon has released the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. 53% off this phone. This phone might have been cheap, but when you get to know the looks and features of the phone, you will be amazed. The camera, battery and RAM of this phone are all very good. Know all the details of the deal price and features of this phone.

Link for all Amazon deals and offers



1-Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Lavender Cloud, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

If you want to buy for yourself or gift a phone to someone whose screen is great, camera is good, battery is also solid, then there is no better phone than the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The particularity is that there is an exceptional offer on this phone. The price of this phone is Rs 74,999 but it is available in the offer for only Rs 35,490. There is instant cashback up to Rs.1000 on payment of Citibank and Bank of Baroda bank cards. has an exchange bonus of Rs.12,750 on the phone.



the phone has a great camera







Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Deal (Lavender Cloud, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Disclaimer: All of this information is sourced from Amazon’s website only. For any complaints related to the merchandise, you will need to contact by going to Amazon. ABP News does not confirm the quality, price and offers of the products mentioned here.

