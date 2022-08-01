Ads
A new Nothing phone may have just been spotted at the MWC...

A new Nothing phone may have just been spotted at the MWC 2022 – TechNave

By
Aabha Sharma
-
FNQHHD9WYAIGsA8.jpg
If you are a fan of the Nothing brand, you should probably know that there are new rumours of a new Nothing phone that could be released this year. So far, they are just rumours of leaks but in this news, we may have actually caught a glimpse of a Nothing phone prototype in the wild.
The first post came from a popular tipster, Evan Blass on his Twitter account as usual with a catchy caption – “Nothing to see here”. The photo doesn’t show much but as you can see, there’s Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing alongside Cristiano R. Amon examining a phone device. This image was taken from the current Mobile World Congress 2022.
Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXm
Of course, it could be just a random phone that Pei is holding but from the looks of the design, it doesn’t resemble any phone that we know of. The phone is black and has a big sticker on the back which probably signals it as a prototype. Also, it doesn’t appear to feature a big camera bump and could be a flat design.
That being said, sources are speculating that the prototype may have some DNA from the Essential phone brand. Just a year ago, Essential was purchased by Pei and the team probably have borrowed some features here and there. But do take this news with a pinch of salt since it’s just mere speculation.
The upcoming Nothing phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 or 8 series. At the moment, it’s quite early to say anything so we will just have to wait and see. Stay tuned for more trending tech news at TechNave.com.
