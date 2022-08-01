A new Nothing phone may have just been spotted at the MWC 2022 – TechNave

Ads



If you are a fan of the Nothing brand, you should probably know that there are new rumours of a new Nothing phone that could be released this year. So far, they are just rumours of leaks but in this news, we may have actually caught a glimpse of a Nothing phone prototype in the wild.

The first post came from a popular tipster, Evan Blass on his Twitter account as usual with a catchy caption – “Nothing to see here”. The photo doesn’t show much but as you can see, there’s Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing alongside Cristiano R. Amon examining a phone device. This image was taken from the current Mobile World Congress 2022.

Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/mzLeTVHSXm

Of course, it could be just a random phone that Pei is holding but from the looks of the design, it doesn’t resemble any phone that we know of. The phone is black and has a big sticker on the back which probably signals it as a prototype. Also, it doesn’t appear to feature a big camera bump and could be a flat design.

That being said, sources are speculating that the prototype may have some DNA from the Essential phone brand. Just a year ago, Essential was purchased by Pei and the team probably have borrowed some features here and there. But do take this news with a pinch of salt since it’s just mere speculation.

The upcoming Nothing phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 or 8 series. At the moment, it’s quite early to say anything so we will just have to wait and see. Stay tuned for more trending tech news at TechNave.com.

Rate & Review now via the TechNave APP and win yourself a branded new smartphone weekly.

Download the TechNave App Now: http://onelink.to/technave

Follow the latest Tech News and Gadget Reviews

Compare Gadget Specs

Get the best Prices from Nearby Retail stores

Win FREE smartphones from the weekly Giveaway.

Donwload now from:



Home | Mobile Phone | iPad & Tablets | Cameras & Camcorders | News | Reviews

copyright © 2021 TechNave.com, a part of Media Prima Group. | About Us | Contact Us | Advertise Here | Privacy Policy | Mobile Site

source