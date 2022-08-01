Google News "See Similar Headlines From" Section Promotes Publications – Search Engine Roundtable

Ads



Google News has a new (I think new) section for some news queries that says “see similar headlines from.” This section is often at the bottom of the news results and it shows a carousel of news publications with their logo and name for you to scroll through and click on to get more news on that specific topic from that specific publication.

Here is a screenshot of this that I was able to replicate for a query on [Will Smith]:



Here is what happens when you click on a news publication:



I spotted this via Saad AK who posted a video of this in action on Twitter:

Google > Mobile I saw “see similar headlines from” section in News Tab (With a filter bubble carousel of different websites). I think it’s new. Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/hVxolH6qYO — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 3, 2022

This was actually spotted a few months ago:

Google News added new “See similar headlines from”, in which you can see same headline from different News publication pic.twitter.com/2EwZu4RrBD — Punit (@Punit6008) January 18, 2022

It is actually older:

Hmm, can't say I've seen this "similar headlines" feature in the news tab before. I don't dabble too much in the news space, so does anyone know when this came about? Cool to see additional linking to popular publishers. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/rPzIQIQ0dn — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) October 7, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.

