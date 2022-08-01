Is Dogecoin Dead? DOGE Crypto Price Predictions Say 'No.' – InvestorPlace

Ads

DOGE could still recover from the recent crash

As the crypto crash continues, some investors are wondering if is Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) dead. Experts don’t believe it to be.

While it’s true the past several months haven’t been kind to DOGE, that doesn’t mean it’s out of the race. The meme crypto still has a loyal fanbase that believes it will fight the torrent against it, even if it has to doggy paddle to the moon.

Take Dogecoin advocate Matt Wallace for example. Wallace operates popular Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) and YouTube accounts covering the crypto. Today he stated he will delete his YouTube channel if DOGE doesn’t reach $1 by the end of the year.

That’s an incredibly bullish argument against the “Dogecoin is dead” crowd, but let’s see what the experts have to say.

Considering DOGE was trading for about $0.054 as of this writing, this seems to answer the question of whether or not Dogecoin is dead. The crypto will likely recover, but it doesn’t seem likely to reach that $1 price point Wallace is hoping for.

DOGE is down 4.1% as of Wednesday morning.

