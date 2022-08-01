Disney+ Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving July 11-17 – ComingSoon.net

Ads

The first run of Ms. Marvel has come to an end at Disney+.

Fans will finally watch the Ms. Marvel finale on July 13. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, marking the live-action debut of the fan-favorite Marvel character. Joining Vellani are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, as well as Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

“The series introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City,” reads the official synopsis. “An aspiring artist, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”

Ms. Marvel is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer.

Besides Ms. Marvel, Disney+ will debut a few episodes of the first season of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The series debuted on Disney Junior last Aug. 6, and it met the audience’s taste so much that Disney has already renewed it twice. The show follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy from a very child-friendly point of view. The voice cast includes Benjamin Valic as Spidey, Jakari Fraser as Spin, and Lily Sanfelippo as Ghost-Spider. Additionally, Melanie Minichino voices Aunt May, Gabrielle Ruiz as Rio Morales, Eugene Byrd as Jeff Morales, Kari Wahlgren as Det. Helen Stacy, and John Eric Bentley as Mr. Von Carnegie.

