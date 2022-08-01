These iPhone Hacks From Apple Insiders Are So Convenient–We’re Trying Them ASAP! – SheFinds

Ads

If tech experts are generous enough to share their go-to iPhone hacks, give them a listen — it could mean the difference between owning a faster phone with a boosted battery and a number of practical functions and one that can’t maintain its charge for longer than a few hours. Your iPhone is equipped with more than a few cool features and magic tricks, but becoming more savvy to them is key to getting the most out of your device. These are the iPhone hacks from Apple insiders that are so convenient we’re trying them ASAP.

In a rush? You can charge your iPhone so much faster if you take advantage of one setting: airplane mode. “Airplane mode closes a lot of apps and features and reduces battery usage,” says Tech Director Chaz Nahas, director of marketing at buzz logic. “[To turn on] airplane mode use the control center by swiping down from the top right and tapping on the airplane icon.” Keep in mind that this setting will limit your ability to access certain features, but the more you stay off your phone while it’s charging, the better.

“While opening the camera, there is no need to tap on the button to take a picture,” Nahas says. “By just pressing down on the up volume button you can take photos easily.”

Despite the fact that iPhone applications offer a multitude of features to enrich our lives, you probably don’t utilize the majority of them consistently, stresses Abdul Saboor, a full stack developer at The Stock Dork. “On iOS 14, you can now transfer unneeded apps to Apple’s ‘App Library,’” Saboor says. “Simply pick ‘Move to App Library’ after tapping ‘Remove App’ from the app’s shortcut menu.”

Made a mistake while sending an email and you don’t want to erase it manually? You can actually undo the error by simply shaking your phone. “But first, you have to go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Interaction > Shake to Undo > move the slider on to green,” Nahas says.

Include Widgets on the Home Screen



“I am convinced that it is now feasible to view widgets such as Weather, Reminders, and Apple News at a glance,” Saboor says. “Simply drag widgets from the Today View onto your home screen, or add widgets via the edit menu on your home screen.”

Measure Spaces Using Augmented Reality



Got a home project you’re working on and could use some help? One of the coolest apps you’ll find on your iPhone is called Augmented Reality, Nahas explains — it actually helps judge the dimensions of any 3D space like a room or objects. “Press on the ‘+’ to start measuring and then press it again to show the measurements,” Nahas says. “You can even do multiple measurements on it.”



Equalize Volume Using One Touch



Why is it that you can listen to multiple tracks in one place but all of the songs don’t come through with the same clear sound? “Most of the time new songs seem loud but older songs are equally feeble,” Nahas says. You can equalize volume for all tracks by going to settings > music > Playback> sound check.



Try out these simple iPhone hacks and get so much more out of your smartphone experience.

Author: Lisa Cupido

Lisa Fogarty is a lifestyle writer and reporter based in New York who covers health, wellness, relationships, sex, beauty, and parenting.

